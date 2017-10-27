EQUITY ALERT: Lundin Law PC Announces Securities Class Action Lawsuit against Navient Corporation and Encourages Investors with Losses to Contact the Firm

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 27, 2017 / Lundin Law PC, a shareholder rights firm, announces a class action lawsuit against Navient Corporation ("Navient" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: NAVI) for possible violations of federal securities laws between February 25, 2016 and October 4, 2017, inclusive (the "Class Period"). Investors who purchased or otherwise acquired Navient shares during the Class Period should contact the firm before the December 15, 2017 lead plaintiff motion deadline.

According to the Complaint, throughout the Class Period, Navient made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: the Company engaged in deceptive practices to facilitate the origination of subprime loans; that the Company committed unfair and deceptive acts by steering student borrowers into payment plans that postponed bills, allowing interest to accumulate, rather than helping them enroll in income-driven repayment plans; and thus, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times. Upon release of this news, Navient's stock price dropped materially, which caused investors harm according to the Complaint.

