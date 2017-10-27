Saint John, New Brunswick--(Newsfile Corp. - October 27, 2017) - Stompy Bot Corporation (CSE: BOT) ("Stompy Bot") confirms that the Company's management is not aware of any material change in Stompy Bot's operations that would account for the recent increase in market activity. The board of directors however regularly reviews strategic alternatives with a view to enhancing shareholder value. Should anything material develop with respect to these strategic initiatives, a press release will be disseminated at that time.

Stompy Bot Productions is a wholly owned subsidiary of publicly traded Stompy Bot Corporation (CSE: BOT) - an independent video game developer and digital media publisher. Stompy's growth strategy is to become a premier independent multimedia publisher. Their indie philosophy is to identify and acquire unique video game properties, apply innovative technologies, game development expertise, partner with movie studio resources and manage entertainment brands through a global media marketing approach. Stompy Bot is the exclusive Heavy Gear digital games license holder and publisher of Heavy Gear Assault, a next generation PC title using Epic Game's latest Unreal Engine 4 technology. For more information visit www.stompybot.com.

Jon Gill

Stompy Bot Corporation

Tel: 416-722-1166

Email: jgill@stompybot.com

Certain information set forth in this news release may contain forward-looking information that involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties. This forward-looking information is subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond the control of the Company, including, but not limited to, the impact of general economic conditions, industry conditions, and dependence upon regulatory approvals. Readers are cautioned that the assumptions used in the preparation of such information, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove to be imprecise and, as such, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking information. The parties undertake no obligation to update forward-looking information except as otherwise may be required by applicable securities law.