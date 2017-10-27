Global Packaged Air Conditioner Market 2017-2021: Boosted By Growth in Global Construction Activities

DUBLIN, October 27, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The global packaged air conditioner market is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 5.29% during the period 2017-2021.

The report, Global Packaged Air Conditioner Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is the growing adoption of R32 refrigerant in air conditioners. All air conditioning and refrigeration systems use some form of refrigerant to absorb the heat from the air to cool it. Traditionally used fluid refrigerants include chlorofluorocarbons (CFCs), hydrochlorofluorocarbons (HCFCs), ammonia, and halons. The global heating, ventilation, and air-conditioning (HVAC) industry is now moving toward the adoption of newer, advanced refrigerants with better efficiency than traditional refrigerants.

According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is the growth in global construction activities. The global infrastructure and construction market is steadily growing across most regions. The increase in residential and commercial building construction is one of the key factors expected to drive the global packaged air conditioner market, as air conditioning systems are integral to modern construction.

Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is the high cost of purchase and installation. A major factor that negatively impacts the demand for packaged air conditioners across different markets is the cost of the equipment. This factor is more penalizing in the case of price-sensitive customers, such as those in developing economies. Therefore, the high cost of packaged air conditioning unit will be a hurdle to its adoption in several markets. The price disparity between packaged air conditioners and window and split air conditioners increases the threat of substitutes in the global packaged air conditioner market.

