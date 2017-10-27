VANCOUVER, BC and BOSTON, MA--(Marketwired - October 27, 2017) - Imagin Medical, Inc. (CSE: IME) (OTC PINK: IMEXF) (FRANKFURT: DPD2) (the "Company") announced today that Roger J. Buckley, M.D., Chief of Urology at North York General Hospital in Toronto, Vice President of the International Bladder Cancer Group (IBCG), and a member of Imagin's Scientific Advisory Board, attended the 37 th Congress of the Society of International Urology held October 19 through 22 in Lisbon, Portugal. More than 3,000 urologists were in attendance.

The SIU facilitates the improvement of urological care worldwide through its collaborative research, education, and philanthropic activities; and this year's innovative and impactful scientific program featured lectures and hands-on training courses from some of the most respected experts in the field of urology.

During the Congress there were interesting debates and presentations on the white-light vs. blue-light cystoscopy, which reflected differing opinions on time, cost and patient outcomes. Blue light cystoscopy improves the detection rate of urothelial bladder cancer and allows physicians to more accurately provide appropriate management of these patients. At this Congress, the Joint Consultation on Bladder Cancer of the SIU-ICUD (Society of International Urology-International Consultation on Urologic Diseases) recommended inclusion of Enhanced Cystoscopy as a beneficial adjunct to the detection and management of non-muscle invasive bladder cancer. Imagin considers all recommendations for Enhanced Cystoscopy as beneficial for bladder-cancer patients and Imagin medical. More information on this Congress is available at https://www.siu-urology.org/congress-2017/general-info.

Dr. Buckley stated, "Enhanced cystoscopy appears to be a significant improvement in bladder-cancer detection, and all indications are that Imagin's i/Blue Imaging System will be a significant product in this market."

Dr. Buckley joined Imagin's Scientific Advisory Board in 2016, and his involvement and relationships in the international urology community are of significant value to Imagin as the development of the i/Blue Imaging System continues.

About Imagin Medical

Imagin Medical is developing imaging solutions for minimally invasive surgical procedures where endoscopes are used. The Company believes it will radically improve the way physicians detect cancer and view the surgical field. Imagin's initial target market is bladder cancer, a major cancer worldwide, the sixth most prevalent in the U.S., and the most costly cancer to treat due to a greater than 50% recurrence rate. The ultrasensitive imaging technology is based upon improved optical designs and advanced light sensors. Learn more at www.imaginmedical.com.

Information set forth in this news release contains forward-looking statements. These statements reflect management's current estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations; they are not guarantees of future performance. The Company cautions that all forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain and that actual performance may be affected by a number of material factors, many of which are beyond the Company's control. Accordingly, actual and future events, conditions and results may differ materially from the estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations expressed or implied in the forward-looking information. Specifically, there is no assurance the Company's imaging system will work in the manner expected, except as required under applicable securities legislation; the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking information. The CSE has neither approved nor disapproved the information contained herein and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

For further information, contact:

Jim Hutchens

President & CEO

Telephone: 617-571-6006

Email: jhutchens@imaginmedical.com



890 West Pender Street, Suite 600

Vancouver, British Columbia

Canada, V6C 1J9

778-998-5000



133 Hampshire Road

Wellesley, MA, 02481, USA

617-571-6006

www.imaginmedical.com