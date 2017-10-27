Technavio has announced the top five leading vendors in their recentglobal pneumatic actuator market report. This market research report also lists nine other prominent vendors that are expected to impact the market during the forecast period.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171027005667/en/

Technavio has published a new report on the global pneumatic actuator market from 2017-2021. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Competitive vendor landscape

According to the research analysis, the global pneumatic actuator market is highly competitive with the presence of several large and small players and local manufacturers. Vendors compete in terms of price, brand image, turnaround time, quality, proximity to service centers, technical expertise, and installation history. In the aftermarket segment, international vendors compete against regional and local companies that produce a low-cost replication of spare parts. Aftermarket competition for standardized pneumatic actuators is intense due to the existence of common standards that allow easy replacement or repair of the installed product.

According to Kalle Deepak, a lead analyst at Technavio for automation research, "Chemical and petrochemical, and oil and gas are the two highest contributing industries to the global pneumatic actuator market. Increase in refinery and petrochemical investments will boost the global pneumatic actuator market. Pneumatic actuators are also being increasingly used in the food and beverage and healthcare industries. In the food and beverage industry, increasing regulatory compliance on hygienic processes has given rise to the use of pneumatic actuators. In the healthcare industry, pneumatic actuators are used in the manufacture of prosthetics and in MRI compliant surgery."

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free

Technaviomarket research analysts identify the following key vendors:

Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric offers pneumatic actuators under the process management division. It offers different variants of pneumatic actuators, such as pneumatic scotch yoke valve actuators, pneumatic rack and pinion valve actuators, pneumatic linear actuators, diaphragm actuators, pneumatic piston actuators, and self-operated actuators.

Flowserve

Flowserve offers engineered and industrial valves, control valves, actuators, and related services. It also provides customized solutions to perform specific functions within each customer's unique flow control environment. It provides quarter-turn rack and pinion, quarter-turn scotch yoke, rotary, and linear pneumatic actuators. The company sells actuators under the brand names Supernova, Valtek, Kammer, and Accord.

Parker Hannifin

Parker Hannifin is an expert in motion and control technologies aerospace, climate control, electromechanical, filtration, fluid and gas handling, hydraulics, pneumatics, process control, and sealing and shielding. The company caters to the defense, life sciences, mining, mobile construction, oil and gas, and power generation and renewables industries.

Rotork

Rotork is an actuator manufacturer and flow control company. The company operates under four divisions which are controls, fluid systems, gears, and instruments. The company caters to the oil and gas, marine, power generation, and water and sewage industries. In 2017, the company received an order of 70 LP range linear pneumatic actuators for the operation of large gate valves in a Middle East refinery with an operating capacity of up to 400,000 barrels a day.

SMC

SMC offers linear basic, linear compact, linear rodless, rack and pinion, and vane style pneumatic actuators. It provides actuators with a wide range of bore sizes, multiple mounting configurations, and with auto switching capability. The company also offers accessory products, including rod clevises, mounting brackets, alignment couplers, shock absorbers, and quick exhaust. The company provides square and round type standard air cylinders, compact air cylinders, and water-resistant cylinders.

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report including the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Browse Related Reports:

Global Signal Conditioning Modules Market 2017-2021

Global Industrial WLAN Market 2017-2021

Global IoT Market in Product Lifecycle and Asset Management 2017-2021

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171027005667/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com