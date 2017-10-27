BEIJING, CHINA--(Marketwired - October 27, 2017) - China's first video agency CCTV Newscontent (CCTV+) will simulcast a six-episode documentary series "Amazing China" to more than 100 countries and regions from October 18 to November 17.

The documentary will be published in seven languages -- English, French, Arabic, Spanish, Russian, Japanese and Portuguese -- on the CCTV+'s global distribution system http://www.cctvplus.com.

It depicts China's fruitful economic and social development over the recent five years from such perspectives as innovation, coordinated development, green development, opening-up and shared benefits.

With such themes as economy, infrastructure construction, innovation, development, environment and global exchange, the documentary aims at showcasing China's five-year development to the world through the eyes of ordinary Chinese.

All the production materials come from Chinese stories collected from the common people, who take pride in them.

The documentary focuses on the tremendous changes that have taken place over the past five years, with all the beautiful pictures showing the lively scenes of how the Chinese people live and work under the themes "beauty, love, enthusiasm and progress". The sense of gain, the sense of security, the sense of happiness and the sense of pride are the core values perceived by the common people. Together, they present an amazing China.

The themes of the six episodes are:

Dream Fulfilling Project,

Driving Innovation,

Coordinating Development,

Greening Home,

Sharing Prosperity, and

Opening China.

Links: http://www.cctvplus.com/news/topicDetails.shtml#!tid=963 or https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLsFTQBUCVH1u0t3KKYz1jFYijwQMHVd-B

