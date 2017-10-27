Global Subsoiler Market By Product - Global Forecasts to 2021

DUBLIN, October 27, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Subsoiler Market 2017-2021" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The global subsoiler market is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 4.48% during the period 2017-2021.

The report, Global Subsoiler market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is the increased price of fuel. The increasing use of alternative fuels is one of the emerging trends spurring this market's growth prospects in the coming years. Agricultural machinery works on fuel such as diesel and petrol. With the continuous increase in prices of these fuels, the farmers are increasingly focusing on the use of alternative fuels such as lubricant oils. For example, petroleum-based lubricants are being replaced with oil-based bio-lubricants. Although bio-lubricants are priced higher, they are increasingly preferred by farmers owing to the several benefits associated with their use, such as durability of fuel engine, low operating cost, and easy maintenance of machinery.



According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is the expansion of arable land. The improvement of arable land is also driving the market for subsoilers. Closing the yield gaps to attain potential yields is a viable option to increase the crop production and improve productivity. An essential component in closing the yield gaps is the timely replacement of agricultural equipment. This ensures smooth agricultural operations, cost reduction, improvement in productivity, and revenue generation. Therefore, farmers strive to increase efficiency by replacing older machinery with technologically advanced products such as subsoilers.



Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is the uncertainty of raw material prices for subsoilers. The cost of subsoilers is high, which includes the cost of raw materials like steel, rubber, glass, plastic, and iron. The volatility in the costs of raw materials is a major hindrance to the profit margin of the vendors. This poses a threat to the manufacturer producing efficient agricultural machinery at affordable prices.



Key vendors

AGCO

Deere & Company

Great Plains Manufacturing

Landoll

