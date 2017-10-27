

CUPERTINO (dpa-AFX) - Apple is no longer the favorite tech company of the Americans, according to a new survey.



According to a survey conducted by The Verge in partnership with consulting firm Reticle Research, Apple has fallen behind Facebook, Microsoft, Google, and Amazon.



The survey, which was conducted from September 28th to October 10th, was based consensus of 1,520 people of the US.



When asked how much they enjoyed using a company's products and services, Apple came in last among the big five technology companies-- Amazon, Apple, Google, Facebook, and Microsoft.



It seems that the removal of headphone jack from its iPhones, lack of ports in its latest MacBook Pro as well as hefty price tag for its latest iPhone X has left Apple fanboys disappointed.



However, Apple came in third when asked if they would recommend a company's products to friends and family.



Amazon was ranked highest among consumers asked whether they'd be willing to recommend the company's services to friends and family.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX