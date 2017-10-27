Global Gas Detector Market 2017-2021: Analysis By Product, Power Source, Sensor Type & End Usage

DUBLIN, October 27, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Gas Detector Market 2017-2021" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The global gas detector market is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 4.76% during the period 2017-2021.

The report, Global Gas Detector Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

One trend in the market is increase in demand for smart gas detectors. Growing advancement in technology including AI and Internet of things (IoT) enables the increasing demand for smart gas detectors. Smart gas detector has become a trend as it has low maintenance and additional features that benefit the customers. For instance, Universal Security Instruments provide a product called USI electric hardwired 2 in 1 carbon monoxide (CO) and natural gas smart alarm with battery backup.

According to the report, one driver in the market is innovation in technology leading to product premiumization. Major companies in the gas detector market are coming up with innovative technologies including portable gas detectors, which are easy to use and calibrate. These portable gas detectors are made for detecting more than two toxic gases such as hydrocarbons, CO, hydrogen sulfide, and SO2. GasTech Australia has launched GX-6000 that can monitor up to six gases at a time. It can also work as a photoionization detector and has sensors to detect toxic gases. Another gas detector is Millennium ST toxic gas detector from Emerson.

Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is increasing price wars among the established vendors. Intense competition among the vendors is hindering the growth of the market. Competition among vendors is leading to price wars, reduction in the cost of gas detection equipment, and price erosion. Implementation and maintenance costs of gas detectors influence the pricing strategy of vendors. For instance, First Alert PRC710B Low Profile 10 Year Sealed Lithium Battery Operated Photoelectric Smoke and CO Alarm from BRK Brands costs $36 and a similar product Worry-Free Kitchen Sealed Lithium Battery Power Smoke/CO Alarm from Kidde costs $52.

Key vendors

BRK Brands

Honeywell International

Kidde

Robert Bosch

Siemens

Other prominent vendors

AirTest Technologies

Drgerwerk

Emerson Electric

ESP Safety

Others

