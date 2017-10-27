Global Content Marketing Market 2017-2021 - Success Rate of Content Marketing in a B2B Environment is 40%

DUBLIN, October 27, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Content Marketing Market 2017-2021" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The global content marketing market to grow at a CAGR of 16.12% during the period 2017-2021 .

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global content marketing market for 2017-2021 . To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from implementing content marketing. It also presents the vendor landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the top four vendors in the market. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is Exponential rise in RTB buying. Real-time bidding (RTB) buying is an emerging trend in the global content marketing market. In 2016, RTB buying is expected to double during the forecast period, accounting for about 65% of the global digital ad spending market. RTB enables brand marketers to reduce marketing costs, create content according to the target audience, and provide transparency in the delivery of content. Mobile RTB accounted for about 60% of the total mobile marketing market in 2016 and is expected to account for over 80% by 2021.



According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is Builds brand awareness along with increasing trust and loyalty. Consumers create an impression of a brand or company based on the content they view. Companies not only use content marketing strategies as a form of advertising but also as a source of enhancing public relations. Content marketing must include the publishing of informative and well-researched content as it makes the business look authoritative and trustworthy and improves brand recall. If vendors fail to do so, they will be replaced by other competitive brands. Content marketing is considered to be the most economical means of building brand awareness among consumers. If an audience can rely on a company for information, then they will most likely buy products from the same company.



Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is High level of skills required to maintain its success rate. A significant amount of diligence and organization is required to develop and manage a thoughtful content marketing strategy. Businesses must be willing to invest in individuals who can implement content marketing campaigns from start to finish. The success rate of content marketing in a B2B environment is 40%, whereas the success rate in a B2C environment is 28%.



The major reason for this is the high number of options consumers have compared with businesses. In the future, the success rate of content marketing is expected to decline as the standard of content marketing increases. In addition, as an increasing number of businesses adopt content marketing, the marketing strategy will lose its value proposition. This is expected to further decrease the success rate.

Market Trends

Exponential rise in RTB buying

Dominance of mobiles over desktops for content marketing

Content marketing automation

Key vendors

HubSpot

Marketo

Scripted

NewsCred

Other prominent vendors

Influence & Co.

Contently

Skyword

TapInfluence

Brafton

Eucalypt

Key Topics Covered:



PART 01: Executive summary



PART 02: Scope of the report



PART 03: Research Methodology



PART 04: Introduction



PART 05: Market landscape

Market overview

Market size and forecast

Five forces analysis

PART 06: Market segmentation by provider

Global content marketing market by service provider

Global content marketing market by platform providers

PART 07: Market segmentation by objective

Global content marketing market by objective

Global content marketing market by lead generation

Global content marketing market by thought leadership

Global content marketing market by brand awareness

Global content marketing market by customer acquisition

Global content marketing market by others

PART 08: Market segmentation by platform

Global content marketing market by platform

Global content marketing market by blogging

Global content marketing market by social media

Global content marketing market by videos

Global content marketing market by online articles

Global content marketing market by research reports

Global content marketing market by other platforms

PART 09: Market segmentation by type

Global content marketing market by type

Global content marketing market by products and services

Global content marketing market by customers

Global content marketing market by product lines

Global content marketing market by others

PART 10: Geographical segmentation



PART 11: Key leading countries

Key leading countries in global content marketing market

Content marketing market in China

Content marketing market in US

PART 12: Decision framework



PART 13: Drivers and challenges



PART 14: Market trends

Exponential rise in RTB buying

Dominance of mobiles over desktops for content marketing

Content marketing automation

PART 15: Vendor landscape

Competitive scenario

Leading vendors in global content marketing market

Leading spenders in global content marketing market

Leading global content marketing platform providers

Other prominent vendors

PART 16: Appendix



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/ncp9mb/global_content





Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716