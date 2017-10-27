Auction House Favoured By US Celebrities To Sell One Of Marbella's Most Exclusive Mansions

NEW YORK, Oct. 27, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --Concierge Auctions is pleased to bring to auction one of Marbella's most impressive residences. The grand country estate, Finca Sagitario, is set within a hilltop plot of 57,200 square metres and is situated just 15 minutes from the centre of Marbella.

Built from 2002 to 2005 and offering a standard of luxury befitting of its glamourous location, Finca Sagitario is the ideal home for entertaining, with multiple terraces, covering nearly 600 square metres. The main house includes a formal dining room seating 22, a home theatre and bar, a home gym, and an open French designed kitchen with two large sitting areas in the heart of the house linked by an internal elevator. Additionally, there are two guest houses, both with four en-suite bedrooms and their own reception rooms and terraces. Traditional Andalucian features are incorporated within the design and the grounds include an infinity-edge swimming pool, Jacuzzi, pool house, putting green, ponds, eight-car garage and 360-degree mountain, lake and ocean views over Gibraltar and Africa.

The estate is situated in a secluded setting in the foothills of the mountains of Southern Spain and near the Sierra de las Nieves National Park. Finca Sagitario is just a short drive from Marbella and the prestigious Marbella Club Hotel. The Costa Del Sol offers the opportunity for water sports and the Sierra Nevada ski resort can be reached in just two hours. The international airports of Málaga and Gibraltar can be reached in 40 minutes and Spain's capital, Madrid, in 3.5 hours.

Luna Krum Moeller, real estate agent advising on the sale, comments:"Finca Sagitario is the first property of its kind to be auctioned in this iconic area of Marbella, Spain. Surrounded by the Istán mountains and the Mediterranean coast, the spectacular home boasts stunning 360 degree views; it offers privacy and tranquillity with welcoming locals still on hand to make you feel right at home. I expect the auction will attract the attention of a variety of prospective buyers, ranging from those seeking a spectacular country home to raise a large family, to buyers with a desire to entertain and host multiple friends and guests."

The property will be sold Without Reserve on 28 November 2017.

"This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. Finca Sagitario is a truly special and fantastic country estate for which buyers can now name their price - in an open and transparent bidding process," states Paulina Kimbel, Director of Business Development for Concierge Auctions. "Through the Concierge Auctions process, which offers an intense exposure period, a wide audience, and ability for bidders to participate via our digital bidding platform from wherever they are in the world, the property is sure to appeal to buyers on an international scale when it trades on the 28th of November to the highest bidder."

For more information, visit www.conciergeauctions.com.

