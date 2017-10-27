Global Household Insecticide Market 2017-2021: Increase in Advertisements, Social Media Endorsements, and Celebrity Endorsements

DUBLIN, October 27, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Household Insecticide Market 2017-2021" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The global household insecticide market to grow at a CAGR of 5.47% during the period 2017-2021 .

Global Household Insecticide Market 2017-2021 , has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is Advancements in technology and innovations. Technological advances are driving the global household insecticide market. Key manufacturers in the market are concentrating on product development and innovative technologies to sustain in an intensely competitive environment. Innovative products offered by the vendors are likely to accelerate the market's growth and generate high sales revenue. New insecticides that are durable and safe are being launched in the global household insecticide market. Most of these products are multifunctional as they can kill more than one type of insect instantly. A new cockroach gel has been launched in the market, which kills cockroaches within a span of few hours. The poisoned cockroaches contaminate the nest, thereby killing other cockroaches. Thus, innovative products and technological advancements feature as the key drivers of the global household insecticide market.

The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is Increase in advertisements, social media endorsements, and celebrity endorsements. Marketing is a key tool that helps foster the demand for household insecticides across the globe owing to the low degree of product and price differentiation among the existing brands. Marketing strategies play a vital role in influencing the sales of the vendor's product. Therefore, vendors are focusing significantly on advertisements and other marketing programs to differentiate their products from those of their competitors.

Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is Low acceptance in rural regions. The low acceptance rate of mosquito repellent products in rural regions in countries like India and Africa is the prime challenge that hinders the growth of the market. Even though a number of initiatives are being undertaken to create awareness of the deadly diseases caused by mosquitoes, the use of repellents in rural areas of India is fairly low with about 27% penetration. Most consumers in rural areas prefer to use natural remedies over commercial mosquito repellents. In many African countries, consumers retort to traditional methods to prevent mosquito bites.

Key vendors

Godrej Consumer Products

Reckitt Benckiser

SC Johnson & Son

Spectrum Brands

Sumitomo Chemical

Other prominent vendors

Coghlan's

Dabur

Enesis Group

GLOBE-Janakantha

Goodluck Syndicate

Herbal Strategi

HOVEX

Jyothy Laboratories

Kapi

DAINIHON JOCHUGIKU

PIC

Quantum Health

Key Topics Covered:



PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT



PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



PART 04: INTRODUCTION



PART 05: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market overview

Market size and forecast

Five forces analysis

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT

Segmentation by product

Comparison by product

Sprays - market size & forecast

Electric vaporizers- market size & forecast

Mosquito coils- market size & forecast

Baits- market size & forecast

Others - market size & forecast

Market opportunity by product

PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY RETAIL FORMAT

Global household insecticide market: Segmentation by retail format

PART 08: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE



PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK



PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES



PART 11: MARKET TRENDS

Increase in advertisements, social media endorsements, and celebrity endorsements

Increasing demand for mosquito repellent candles and bands

Increase in adoption of online purchase

PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Competitive scenario

Key players in global household insecticide market

Competitive assessment of top five vendors

PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Godrej Consumer Products

Reckitt Benckiser

SC Johnson & Son

Spectrum Brands

Sumitomo Chemical

Other prominent vendors

PART 14: APPENDIX



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/lv764s/global_household





Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716