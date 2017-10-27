Global Household Insecticide Market 2017-2021: Increase in Advertisements, Social Media Endorsements, and Celebrity Endorsements

DUBLIN, October 27, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Global Household Insecticide Market 2017-2021" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.
The global household insecticide market to grow at a CAGR of 5.47% during the period 2017-2021 .
Global Household Insecticide Market 2017-2021 , has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is Advancements in technology and innovations. Technological advances are driving the global household insecticide market. Key manufacturers in the market are concentrating on product development and innovative technologies to sustain in an intensely competitive environment. Innovative products offered by the vendors are likely to accelerate the market's growth and generate high sales revenue. New insecticides that are durable and safe are being launched in the global household insecticide market. Most of these products are multifunctional as they can kill more than one type of insect instantly. A new cockroach gel has been launched in the market, which kills cockroaches within a span of few hours. The poisoned cockroaches contaminate the nest, thereby killing other cockroaches. Thus, innovative products and technological advancements feature as the key drivers of the global household insecticide market.
The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is Increase in advertisements, social media endorsements, and celebrity endorsements. Marketing is a key tool that helps foster the demand for household insecticides across the globe owing to the low degree of product and price differentiation among the existing brands. Marketing strategies play a vital role in influencing the sales of the vendor's product. Therefore, vendors are focusing significantly on advertisements and other marketing programs to differentiate their products from those of their competitors.
Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is Low acceptance in rural regions. The low acceptance rate of mosquito repellent products in rural regions in countries like India and Africa is the prime challenge that hinders the growth of the market. Even though a number of initiatives are being undertaken to create awareness of the deadly diseases caused by mosquitoes, the use of repellents in rural areas of India is fairly low with about 27% penetration. Most consumers in rural areas prefer to use natural remedies over commercial mosquito repellents. In many African countries, consumers retort to traditional methods to prevent mosquito bites.
Key Topics Covered:
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
PART 04: INTRODUCTION
PART 05: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market overview
- Market size and forecast
- Five forces analysis
PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT
- Segmentation by product
- Comparison by product
- Sprays - market size & forecast
- Electric vaporizers- market size & forecast
- Mosquito coils- market size & forecast
- Baits- market size & forecast
- Others - market size & forecast
- Market opportunity by product
PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY RETAIL FORMAT
- Global household insecticide market: Segmentation by retail format
PART 08: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE
PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
PART 11: MARKET TRENDS
- Increase in advertisements, social media endorsements, and celebrity endorsements
- Increasing demand for mosquito repellent candles and bands
- Increase in adoption of online purchase
PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Competitive scenario
- Key players in global household insecticide market
- Competitive assessment of top five vendors
PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Godrej Consumer Products
- Reckitt Benckiser
- SC Johnson & Son
- Spectrum Brands
- Sumitomo Chemical
- Other prominent vendors
PART 14: APPENDIX
