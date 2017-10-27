Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 27, 2017) - Nebu Resources Inc. (TSXV: NBU) ("Nebu" or the "Company") announces that it wishes to correct a typographical error in the Notice of Annual General and Special Meeting ( the "Notice") of shareholders to be held on Tuesday, November 14, 2017.

Specifically, the Meeting will take place at the offices of Blaney McMurtry LLP, 2 Queen Street East, Suite 1500, Toronto, Ontario at 10:00 am, Toronto time, for the purposes described in the Notice and the accompanying Management Information Circular.

About Nebu Resources Inc.

Nebu Resources Inc. is a junior exploration company focused on gold exploration in the Timmins Gold Camp and the West Kirkland Area of Ontario, Canada.

For further information, contact: Paul Crath, Interim CEO and Director, 416-504-4128.

