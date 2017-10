WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - After gapping open sharply lower, shares of J.C. Penney (JCP) have climbed off their worst levels of the day but remain firmly negative in afternoon trading on Friday. J.C. Penney is currently down by 14.4 percent after hitting a record intraday low.



The initial drop by J.C. Penney came after the department store operator slashed its full-year earnings guidance.



