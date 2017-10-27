Global Ink Solvent Market - Forecast to Grow at a CAGR of 5% During 2017-2021

DUBLIN, October 27, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Global Ink Solvent Market 2017-2021" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.
The global ink solvent market is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 5.04% during the period 2017-2021.
The report, Global Ink Solvent Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is the growing demand for bio-degradable solvents. The use of eco-friendly inks and new printing technologies is on the rise as the packaging market continues to drive for sustainable products. The governments of various countries such as the UK, Germany, France, and the US have adopted stringent regulation and policies which specifically address the content of the inks.
According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is the growing demand for printing inks from packaging industry. Ink solvent is one of the main raw materials used for the production of printing inks. The growing demand for ink solvent for the production of ink solvent-based printing inks in various applications such as packaging, publishing, and business communication is expected to drive the demand for ink solvent.
Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is the volatility in raw material prices. A majority of the raw materials used for manufacturing ink solvent are supplied by the oil and gas company. The majority of raw materials used for the production of ink solvents are the downstream products of crude oil. The fluctuations in the crude oil prices have a severe effect on raw materials prices, such as aromatic, ketones, esters, and alcohols, used for manufacturing ink solvent. This affects the costs of the ink solvent. The high crude oil price is expected to affect the raw material prices of ink solvent.
Key vendors
- Arkema
- Ashland
- BASF
- Celanese
- The Dow Chemical Company
Key Topics Covered:
Part 01: Executive Summary
Part 02: Scope Of The Report
Part 03: Research Methodology
Part 04: Introduction
Part 05: Market Landscape
Part 06: Market Segmentation By Product
Part 07: Market Segmentation By Application
Part 08: Regional Landscape
Part 09: Decision Framework
Part 10: Drivers And Challenges
Part 11: Market Trends
Part 12: Vendor Landscape
Part 13: Key Vendor Analysis
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/7hl4sm/global_ink
