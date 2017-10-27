Global Advanced HVAC Controls Market 2017-2021 - Increasing use of Building Automated Systems (BAS)

DUBLIN, October 27, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The global advanced HVAC controls market to grow at a CAGR of 6.04% during the period 2017-2021.

Global Advanced HVAC Controls Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

One trend in the market is increasing use of building automated systems (BAS). Technology is advancing each day, and everyone is keen on following the latest trend. Whether it is home or office, people prefer home or office to be advanced, thus spurring the demand for building automated systems (BAS) to higher levels.

According to the report, one driver in the market is increasing demand for HVAC equipment. According to Technavio, the global HVAC market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.24% during 2016-2021. This data shows that the advanced HVAC controls market has huge potential as these forms an important component of HVAC equipment. There is a high demand for HVAC equipment in countries where both heating and cooling devices are used. In addition, countries like China, which are developing rapidly, require air quality monitoring systems to prevent respiratory diseases due to the rampant pollution.

Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is high capital and R&D investments. The HVAC controls market requires huge initial investments, especially to manufacture technologically advanced and high-quality products. Vendors need to make high investments in R&D as the HVAC controls market is growing more advanced technologically, while customers also prefer to buy an updated product rather than opting for an outdated one. This compels companies to invest more in R&D to update the controls with the advances in the HVAC market.

Key vendors

Honeywell International

Johnson Controls

Mitsubishi Electric

Schneider Electric

Siemens

Other prominent vendors

Azbil

Delta Controls

Distech Controls

Mass Electronics

KMC Controls

NanoSense

Reliable Controls

Fr. Sauter AG

Trane

Triatek

PART 05: Market landscape

Market overview

Market size and forecast

Five forces analysis

Sensors

Field devices

Floor-level and building level controllers

Non-residential

Residential

