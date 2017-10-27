INSIGHTEC's Exablate Neuro Named Best Medical Technology at Esteemed Prix Galien Awards 2017

HAIFA, Israel, October 27, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

INSIGHTEC, the leader in MR-guided Focused Ultrasound (MRgFUS), has been awarded Best Medical Technology for Exablate Neuro by The Galien Foundation. Exablate Neuro is an innovative medical technology that uses focused ultrasound coupled with MR imaging (MRgFUS), to precisely target and treat areas deep within the brain through an intact skull.

The prestigious Prix Galien awards recognize excellence in scientific innovations that improve the state of human health. The Best Medical Technology award confirms INSIGHTEC's vision of transformative healthcare and the company's determination to improve the daily lives of patients living with essential tremor.

"It's a great honor to receive this award, which recognizes our dedication to researching and developing a non-invasive medical treatment," said INSIGHTEC's CEO and Chairman of the Board, Maurice R. Ferré MD. "Our pursuit of innovation is not only driven by our founder Kobi Vortman, but also by the leading neurosurgery centers which have adopted the Exablate Neuro around the world. This is an exciting time for INSIGHTEC and spurs on our commitment to supporting healthcare professionals, deliver treatments which truly improve the lives of people worldwide."

Having accepted the award at The American Museum of Natural History in New York City, INSIGHTEC's Vice President of Marketing, Xen Mendelsohn Aderka added "To be seen as an innovator whilst in the presence of so many renowned figures in the pharmaceutical, biomedical and medical technology industry, is a great accolade. We thank the judges for acknowledging the hard work and dedication of our team."

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved Exablate Neuro in July 2016 for the non-invasive treatment of patients with essential tremor who had not responded to medication. Essential tremor is the most common movement disorder, affecting more than 5 million people in the United States, and millions more worldwide. Hand tremor is the most common symptom and for these patients, performing everyday tasks can seem nearly impossible and greatly impacts on their quality of life.

INSIGHTEC is the world leader and innovator of MR-guided Focused Ultrasound (MRgFUS). The company's non-invasive platforms, Exablate and Exablate Neuro, are proven technology based on sound clinical evidence for treating essential tremor, painful bone metastases and uterine fibroids. The company is dedicated to improving patient lives by collaborating with physicians, medical institutions, academic researchers and regulatory bodies around the world. For more information, please visit: http://www.insightec.com The Neuravive website for essential tremor patients is http://usa.essential-tremor.com.

