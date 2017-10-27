SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Trivago N.V. - TRVG

NEW YORK, Oct. 27, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Trivago N.V. ("Trivago" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: TRVG). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at rswilloughby@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 9980.

The investigation concerns whether Trivago and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On October 27, 2017, the U.K.'s Competition and Markets Authority ("CMA") announced that it was investigating the manner in which Trivago displays information to customers. Specifically, the CMA cited concerns about "pressure selling," the way in which Trivago applies discounts, and how hotels are ranked in search results on the Company's website.

On this news, Trivago's American Depositary Receipt price has fallen as much as $0.48, or 6.05%, during intraday trading on October 27, 2017.

The Pomerantz Firm, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, and Paris, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, the Pomerantz Firm pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 80 years later, the Pomerantz Firm continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomerantzlaw.com

CONTACT:

Robert S. Willoughby

Pomerantz LLP

rswilloughby@pomlaw.com