Global Mobile Phone Packaging Market 2017-2021 - Rising Adoption of Retail-Ready Packaging (RRP)

DUBLIN, October 27, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Mobile Phone Packaging Market 2017-2021" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The global mobile phone packaging market to grow at a CAGR of 7.21% during the period 2017-2021 .

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global mobile phone packaging market for 2017-2021 . To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated by different vendors through the sales of packaging solutions by several types which include rigid boxes, folding cartons, flexible films, and others. The "others" segment includes thermoformed and clamshell packaging. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is Rising adoption of retail-ready packaging (RRP). The RRP or shelf-ready packaging allows the product to move quickly in the supply chain and finally stores the product in the most efficient way. RRP is important because it increases brand visibility and product identification. Meanwhile, packaging plays a significant role in the demand and lifecycle of the product. Mobile phone products require easy and convenient packaging materials, which ensure safety from damages.

According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is Increasing number of mobile phone shipments. With an increasing number of mobile phone shipments, the demand for efficient logistics increases, which can keep the products safe and secure. This is where the demand for packaging arises, leading to the growth of the global mobile phone packaging market. The number of mobile phone shipments globally is expected to grow at a CAGR of nearly 2% by volume during the forecast period.

Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is Rising prices of raw materials. The global mobile phone packaging market is facing challenge due to the rising prices of raw materials. In 2015, the prices of kraft paper, a primary raw material for the global mobile phone packaging market, was increased by $15 to $35 per ton. Buyers in the market are reluctant to purchase the raw materials at such higher prices and may tend to switch to the materials with low quality. Also, the price of corrugated boxes was increased by 15% to 22% globally. Moreover, the prices of raw materials like glue and stitching wire, and other factors like frequent power cuts have made the condition even worse.

Key vendors

ADE

Plastic Ingenuity

Smurfit Kappa

UFP Technologies

Other prominent vendors

M. K. Packaging

MiaoXin Pack Printing

MiaoXin Pack Printing

PakThat

Plasticworks Packaging

Pragati

Salazar Packaging

Shenzhen Jiechuang Display Product

Transparent Packaging

Zhuhai Modern Packaging

Key Topics Covered:



PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT



PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



PART 04: INTRODUCTION



PART 05: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 06: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market size and forecast 2016-2021

PART 07: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS



PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY TYPES OF PACKAGING

Segmentation by types of packaging

Comparison by types of packaging

Rigid boxes - Market size and forecast 2016-2021

Folding cartons - Market size and forecast 2016-2021

Flexible films - Market size and forecast 2016-2021

Others - Market size and forecast 2016-2021

Market opportunity by types of packaging

PART 09: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

Geographical segmentation

Regional comparison

Americas - Market size and forecast 2016-2021

APAC - Market size and forecast 2016-2021

EMEA - Market size and forecast 2016-2021

Key leading countries

Market opportunity

PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK



PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES



PART 12: MARKET TRENDS

Rising adoption of retail-ready packaging (RRP)

Advances in printing

Growing demand for paper-based packaging

PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Competitive scenario

ADE

Plastic Ingenuity

Smurfit Kappa

UFP Technologies

Other Prominent Vendors

PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS



PART 15: APPENDIX



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/m9jnjv/global_mobile





Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716