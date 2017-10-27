Global Mobile Phone Packaging Market 2017-2021 - Rising Adoption of Retail-Ready Packaging (RRP)

DUBLIN, October 27, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Global Mobile Phone Packaging Market 2017-2021" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.
The global mobile phone packaging market to grow at a CAGR of 7.21% during the period 2017-2021 .
The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global mobile phone packaging market for 2017-2021 . To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated by different vendors through the sales of packaging solutions by several types which include rigid boxes, folding cartons, flexible films, and others. The "others" segment includes thermoformed and clamshell packaging. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is Rising adoption of retail-ready packaging (RRP). The RRP or shelf-ready packaging allows the product to move quickly in the supply chain and finally stores the product in the most efficient way. RRP is important because it increases brand visibility and product identification. Meanwhile, packaging plays a significant role in the demand and lifecycle of the product. Mobile phone products require easy and convenient packaging materials, which ensure safety from damages.
According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is Increasing number of mobile phone shipments. With an increasing number of mobile phone shipments, the demand for efficient logistics increases, which can keep the products safe and secure. This is where the demand for packaging arises, leading to the growth of the global mobile phone packaging market. The number of mobile phone shipments globally is expected to grow at a CAGR of nearly 2% by volume during the forecast period.
Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is Rising prices of raw materials. The global mobile phone packaging market is facing challenge due to the rising prices of raw materials. In 2015, the prices of kraft paper, a primary raw material for the global mobile phone packaging market, was increased by $15 to $35 per ton. Buyers in the market are reluctant to purchase the raw materials at such higher prices and may tend to switch to the materials with low quality. Also, the price of corrugated boxes was increased by 15% to 22% globally. Moreover, the prices of raw materials like glue and stitching wire, and other factors like frequent power cuts have made the condition even worse.
Key vendors
- ADE
- Plastic Ingenuity
- Smurfit Kappa
- UFP Technologies
Other prominent vendors
- M. K. Packaging
- MiaoXin Pack Printing
- PakThat
- Plasticworks Packaging
- Pragati
- Salazar Packaging
- Shenzhen Jiechuang Display Product
- Transparent Packaging
- Zhuhai Modern Packaging
Key Topics Covered:
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
PART 04: INTRODUCTION
PART 05: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
PART 06: MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Market size and forecast 2016-2021
PART 07: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY TYPES OF PACKAGING
- Segmentation by types of packaging
- Comparison by types of packaging
- Rigid boxes - Market size and forecast 2016-2021
- Folding cartons - Market size and forecast 2016-2021
- Flexible films - Market size and forecast 2016-2021
- Others - Market size and forecast 2016-2021
- Market opportunity by types of packaging
PART 09: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE
- Geographical segmentation
- Regional comparison
- Americas - Market size and forecast 2016-2021
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2016-2021
- EMEA - Market size and forecast 2016-2021
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity
PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
PART 12: MARKET TRENDS
- Rising adoption of retail-ready packaging (RRP)
- Advances in printing
- Growing demand for paper-based packaging
PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Competitive scenario
- ADE
- Plastic Ingenuity
- Smurfit Kappa
- UFP Technologies
- Other Prominent Vendors
PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS
PART 15: APPENDIX
