

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - After ending the previous session roughly flat, treasuries moved to the upside over the course of the trading day on Friday.



Bond prices moved higher in morning trading and remained in positive territory for the remainder of the session. Subsequently, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note, which moves opposite of its price, fell by 2.4 basis points to 2.428 percent.



The strength among treasuries came amid reports that President Donald Trump is leaning toward nominating Federal Reserve Governor Jerome Powell as the next Fed Chair.



People familiar with the matter told Bloomberg the decision is not yet final and cautioned that Trump could change his mind at any time.



On the U.S. economic front, the Commerce Department released a report showing stronger than expected economic growth in the third quarter.



The report said real gross domestic product jumped by 3.0 percent in third quarter after surging up by 3.1 percent in the second quarter. Economists had expected GDP to increase by 2.5 percent.



Meanwhile, a separate report from the University of Michigan showed consumer sentiment improved by slightly less than initially estimated in October.



The report said the consumer sentiment index for October was downwardly revised to 100.7 from 101.1 but is still up from 95.1 in September. Economists had expected the index to be downwardly revised to 100.9.



Economic data may attract attention next week, with the Labor Department's closely watched monthly jobs report due to be released next Friday.



Traders are also likely to keep an eye on reports on personal income and spending, consumer confidence, and manufacturing activity.



The Fed is also due to announce its monetary policy decision next Wednesday, although the central bank is widely expected to leave interest rates unchanged.



