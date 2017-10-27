Award-winning technology provides 360º imaging, eliminates need for receiver equipment during examination



SARATOGA, Calif., 2017-10-27 21:52 CEST (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today Silicon Valley-based CapsoVision, Inc. announced CE Mark approval for their CapsoCam Plus System in patients ages 2 and above*. It is the only wire-free capsule endoscopy system on the market that provides a full 360° panoramic lateral image of the small bowel mucosa.



"Gastroenterologists and patients have told us that CapsoCam Plus provided them with comfort and convenience compared to other capsule endoscopy systems," CapsoVision President Johnny Wang said. "Since CapsoCam Plus does not require patients to wear a data recorder like with ordinary capsule endoscopes, these benefits are more pronounced for use with younger patients and their caregivers."



The incidence of Inflammatory Bowel Disease (IBD) in pediatric patients worldwide is on the rise, particularly in Europe. According to a recent report commissioned by United European Gastroenterology (UEG), childhood onset of IBD now accounts for 20-30% of all IBD cases.1 Capsule endoscopy is one of the tools that pediatric gastroenterologists use to identify abnormalities of the small bowel that may lead to an IBD diagnosis.



Dr. Salvatore Oliva, pediatric gastroenterologist at the Sapienza University of Rome, Italy, will discuss the use of CapsoCam Plus in patients ages 2 and above at the United European Gastroenterology Week (UEGW) in Barcelona on October 31, 2017 at the CapsoVision exhibit booth and at a Panel Presentation in the evening. More information can be found at CapsoVision.com/events.



* Approved for usage outside of the United States only



About CapsoVision, Inc.



CapsoVision, Inc. is a medical device innovator located in Silicon Valley. A company with out-of-the-box thinking and enviable human capital, CapsoVision strives to empower physicians and patients with innovative technologies that will provide superior clinical outcomes and improve quality of life. CapsoVision is currently working in 70+ countries through strong distribution partners.



The innovations embedded in the CapsoCam Plus system are seen to enhance physician experience in observing and diagnosing small bowel abnormalities while providing unparalleled comfort, convenience, and freedom to patients. CapsoCam's cutting-edge 360° panoramic lateral view and wire-free technology are setting new standards in capsule endoscopy. For more information, visit CapsoVision.com.



1Paediatric Digestive Health Across Europe: Early Nutrition, Liver Disease and Inflammatory Bowel Disease. United European Gastroenterology (UEG) EU Affairs. May 2016. https://www.ueg.eu/epaper/UEG_Paediatric_Digestive_Health_Report/index.html