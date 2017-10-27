Wings Capital Partners announced today that Gwyn Scourfield has joined the firm as Managing Director of their new Irish subsidiary and Senior Vice President, Marketing. Mr. Scourfield has more than 26 years in commercial aircraft marketing and finance and was previously with CIT Aerospace, where he rose to be the Head of Global Marketing and a board director of its Irish subsidiary.

"I am delighted to be joining Wings Capital Partners as they enter this new phase of development, establishing their presence in Ireland and within EMEA and Asia," said Scourfield. "I have great respect for the experience of the team and the alignment of both senior management and investors with a policy of prudent growth."

"Gwyn brings a wealth of experience to WCP, having marketed aircraft in every region of the world, and managed global sales teams," said Art Schmidt, Chief Commercial Officer. "With Gwyn on the team, WCP will be able to provide enhanced support for their growing customer base."

Wings Capital Partners is a private company that owns and manages predominantly single-aisle, in-production commercial jet aircraft on lease to airlines around the world. The company was formed in 2013 by R. Stephen Hannahs and Two Sigma Private Investments, and has added Corrum Capital Management as a second principal investor. To learn more, please visit www.wingscap.com.

