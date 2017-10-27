POINTE-CLAIRE, QUEBEC -- (Marketwired) -- 10/27/17 -- The Hewitt Group ("Hewitt") announces that it has completed the sale of its business to Toromont Industries as of the close of business today.

"Over the last 65 years in the case of Hewitt Equipment and 90 years in the case of Atlantic, successive generations of dedicated team members have made huge contributions as our Customers have shaped and built our infrastructures and economies across Quebec and Eastern Canada," said Jim Hewitt, Chairman and CEO of Hewitt Equipment. "Personally and on behalf of the other members of the Family, I would like to Thank all of our Employees, past and present, for all of their contributions to the success of the Hewitt Group over these many years. I would also like to sincerely Thank all of our Customers, bankers, suppliers and the many others who have placed their confidence in our Organization".

Following completion of the transaction, the organization will become part of an extensive Canadian network covering Central and Eastern Canada and Nunavut. Employees of the company will continue to support customers through the enterprise's combined branch facilities with high quality products, talented workforces, as well as the expertise of both companies.

About Hewitt Equipment Limited

Since 1952, Hewitt Equipment Limited has been the authorized Caterpillar Dealer for the province of Quebec and Western Labrador, and, since 1995, through its subsidiary, Atlantic Tractors & Equipment Ltd., is also the Cat Dealer for the Maritime Provinces. With headquarters in Pointe-Claire and 45 branches, the Hewitt Group sells, rents and services the full line of Caterpillar products through four divisions: Heavy Equipment, Material Handling, Energy and Truck. Hewitt's other subsidiaries are: Hewitt Material Handling Inc. (Ontario), Hewitt Rentals Inc. (Quebec, Western Labrador and the Maritimes), Montreal Hydraulique Inc. and SITECH QM. The Company is also the dealer for Maschinenbau Kiel GmbH (MaK) for Quebec, the Maritimes, and the Eastern seaboard of the United States, from Maine to Virginia. The Hewitt Group employs more than 2,000 people across Eastern Canada.

