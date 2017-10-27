

DEARBORN (dpa-AFX) - U.S. auto regulator The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has commenced an investigation on Ford Fusion based on complaints that steering wheels on the sedan can come loose or fall off.



Although there is no active recall, the U.S. agency has launched a probe into 841,000 2014 through 2016 Ford Fusion sedans.



The NHTSA's Office of Defects Investigation has received three complaints of instances where the steering wheel became loose.



Two people complained that the bolt attaching the wheel to the steering column came loose while driving and had to be retightened at a repair shop, while a third complaint claims that the steering wheel completely detached from the steering column.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX