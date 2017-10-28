Pomerantz LLP: SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Ryanair Holdings plc - RYAAY

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 27, 2017 / Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Ryanair Holdings plc ("Ryanair" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: RYAAY). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at rswilloughby@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 9980.

The investigation concerns whether Ryanair and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On September 15, 2017, Ryanair announced that it would cancel over 2,000 flights due to delays and strikes prompted by staffing issues with the Company's pilots and cabin crew. On this news, the Company's American Depositary Receipt ("ADR") price fell $1.15, or 1.06%, to close at $107.00 on September 18, 2017.

On September 27, 2017, Ryanair announced that it would cancel 18,000 further flights, affecting about 400,000 passengers, again citing staffing issues. On the following day, the U.K.'s Civil Aviation Authority initiated an enforcement action against the Company for "persistently misleading passengers" about their rights. Following these revelations, the Company's ADR price fell $6.03, or 5.60%, to close at $101.59 on September 28, 2017.

On October 6, 2017, post-market, Ryanair announced the resignation of its Chief Operating Officer Michael Hickey. On this news, the Company's ADR price fell $1.12, or 1.06%, to close at $104.61 on October 9, 2017.



