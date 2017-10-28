Triad Financial Services, Inc. Has Entered a Definitive Agreement With ECN Capital

Triad Financial Services, Inc. officially entered into a definitive agreement with ECN Capital to acquire Triad Financial Services

JACKSONVILLE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / October 27, 2017 / On October 25, 2017, Triad Financial Services, Inc. (Triad) officially entered into a definitive agreement with ECN Capital to acquire Triad Financial Services. ECN Capital is one of North America's leading finance companies with assets of approximately $5.0 billion dollars. The agreement brings a new source of significant financial resources to the company which will allow more growth and opportunities for Triad and its partners. ECN Capital Corp. under the terms of the agreement will pay US $100 million (C$125 million) in cash for Triad. In addition, ECN Capital has agreed to an incentive compensation plan with senior management that will be based on the achievement of a prescribed return on average equity (ROAE) over the next five years. The transaction, which is expected to close in the first quarter of 2018, is subject to customary closing conditions, including regulatory approvals.

"Triad is a pioneer in the manufactured housing industry and a market leader with an incredible history, superior credit, proven growth, scalability and a robust partnership with U.S. banks and credit unions," said Jim Nikopoulos, ECN Capital's President. "We are excited to welcome this impressive business into the growing ECN Capital family of businesses and look forward to a long-term partnership with Don and his team," added Mr. Nikopoulos.

ECN Capital operates in three verticals: Home Improvement Finance, Commercial & Vendor Finance and Rail Finance. ECN Capital also owns and manages aviation finance assets which are in wind-down following the decision to discontinue originations of such assets onto its balance sheet and to sell, manage to maturity and/or transition to an aviation fund, such assets.

"ECN Capital is exactly the right partner for Triad and we are excited about the growth opportunities ahead for everyone that is a part of the Triad team. With this agreement comes a significant amount of opportunities as well as resources," said Don Glisson, Jr., Chairman and CEO of Triad Financial Services, Inc.

About TRIAD Financial Services, Inc.

Triad Financial Services, Inc. is one of the top consumer lenders in the nation. Triad has been providing high-yield and low-risk secured manufactured home loans since 1959. Triad has a network of more than 130 lending partners and 1,300 active dealers across the United States. Triad Financial Services, Inc. is headquartered in Jacksonville, Fla, with offices in California and Illinois. Triad has been named Northeast Florida's Fastest 50 Growing Companies for many years by the Jacksonville Business Journal; as well as the National Lender of the Year by the Manufactured Housing Institute. To learn more about Triad Financial Services visit: www.triadfs.com

