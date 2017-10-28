Santo Mining Corporation: Santo Mining and Canoe Pool Announce Exclusive American Licensing Agreement

DORAL, FL / ACCESSWIRE / October 28, 2017 / Santo Mining Corp. (the "Company"), (OTC PINK: SANP) is pleased to announce the execution of an exclusive licensing agreement with Chongqing Yuhuan Technology Co., Ltd. one of China's largest cryptocurrency mining companies with a total global mining hash rate of almost 2% and a year to date reward of 1,537 bitcoins, also known as Canoe Pool. Under this exclusive licensing agreement, Canoe Pool will provide technical and developmental support to develop the bitcoin currency mining pool platform for Santo Mining. Under this co-operation and licensing agreement, both companies will create a mining pool called Canoe Pool America for the exclusive bitcoin mining in America.



This latest development is the first of a multi-part agreement for both Companies corporate development strategy that focuses on the rapidly expanding sector of cryptocurrency mining in America. The company's exclusive focus will now be working in tandem with Canoe Pool to develop Canoe Pool America and have Canoe Pool America up and running to join the mining collective pool no later than year end 2017.



Mr. Frank Yglesias CEO of Santo Mining stated; "we will be building a new company focused on cryptocurrency mining and cryptocurrency transactions. This is just the tip of the iceberg, and during the weeks and months to come there will be many new changes and developments for Santo Mining."



About Canoe Pool

Canoe Pool (Chongqing Yuhuan Technology Co., Ltd.), led by its founder Ang Li since 2013, is one of the fastest growing bitcoin mining companies in China with two large-size mining farms in Sichuan and Xinjiang, China; and with a total capacity of 75 thousand kilowatts, accommodating up to 50 thousand of the latest Bitmain S9 mining machines. Canoe Pool has a total hashrate potential of 700P. Miners can choose between PPS or PPLNS payment systems with fees of 2% or 4%, accordingly. Canoe Pool currently supports Bitcoin Unlimited and represents 1.7% of the global cryptocurrency mining market share. More at https://www.canoepool.com/.



About Santo Mining Corp.

Santo Mining Corp, a publicly traded company in the Over-the-Counter (OTC) market, trading under the ticker symbol SANP. Formally an analog mining company in the gold and copper sector, it has now focused on the digital cryptocurrency mining and transactions operations. Our goal is to make mining accessible to all users regardless of age, location, investment, technical experience. We want to give our miners the opportunity to try out cryptocurrency mining pool and earn cryptocurrency rewards. On a larger scale, we hope to contribute to the development of mining services and subsequently to the development, establishment and adoption of cryptocurrencies both as a currency and as an economic system.



Media Contacts:

Santo Mining Corp.

Mr. Matthew Arnett

844.420.4203

matt@santomining.io



Forward Looking Statements and Disclaimer

Statements made in this press release that express the Company or management's intentions, plans, beliefs, expectations or predictions of future events, are forward-looking statements. The words "believe," "expect," "intend," "estimate," "anticipate," "will" and similar expressions are intended to further identify such forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Those statements are based on many assumptions and are subject to many known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause the Company's actual activities, results or performance to differ materially from those anticipated or projected in such forward-looking statements. The Company cannot guarantee future financial results; levels of activity, performance or achievements and investors should not place undue reliance on the Company's forward-looking statements. No information contained in this press release should be construed as any indication whatsoever of the Company's future financial performance, future revenues or its future stock price. The forward-looking statements contained herein represent the judgment of the Company as of the date of this press release, and the Company expressly disclaims any intent, obligation or undertaking to update or revise such forward-looking statements to reflect any change in the Company's expectations with regard thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statements are based. No information in this press release should be construed as any indication whatsoever of the Company's future revenues or results of operations.

