

SUMMIT (dpa-AFX) - Celgene Corp. (CELG) reported detailed results from the phase III RADIANCE Part B trial evaluating the efficacy and safety of ozanimod, an oral, selective sphingosine 1-phosphate 1 and 5 receptor modulator, versus a first-line treatment, Avonex (interferon beta-1a), in patients with relapsing multiple sclerosis. In the study, Ozanimod demonstrated superiority versus interferon beta-1a (Avonex) in reducing annualized relapse rates and MRI brain lesions at two years.



The overall safety and tolerability profile was consistent with results from the previously reported phase II RADIANCE Part A and phase III SUNBEAM studies in relapsing multiple sclerosis.



'Given the totality of the data for ozanimod, we believe that the benefit-risk profile supports pursuing ozanimod as a potential new oral therapeutic option and look forward to filing regulatory submissions in the U.S. by the end of 2017 and in the EU in the first half of 2018,' said Terrie Curran, President, Celgene Inflammation and Immunology.



