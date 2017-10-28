Rodney Napier - Brings Together Haitian Amputee With U.S. Family

CANTON, OH / ACCESSWIRE / October 28, 2017 / The Granted Wish Foundation Chairman Rodney Napier became a driving force in assisting the reunion of a now 14-year-old Haitian child with his adoptive U.S. family. In an adoption case that lasted six years, Wisbens recently landed on U.S. Soil and became a permanent member of the Hazel Family.

The Granted Wish Foundation set out on its mission to coordinate the adoption for Wisbens after meeting him at New Life Children's Home in Haiti. After the devastating earthquake of 2010, Rodney Napier traveled to the country to help children and families in need of financial and emotional support. Wisbens, then age 10, had been trapped under a wall resulting in the amputation of his right leg. While at New Life, Rodney Napier and his team worked tirelessly to assist the children who had been affected by the disaster. Around the same time, they met Todd Hazel, a man from Bowling Green, Kentucky who was doing missionary work in Haiti. After witnessing the unique bond that Todd and Wisbens shared with each other, Napier's organization began the rigorous adoption process with Hazel. Finally, on January 20, 2016, Wisbens joined his new adoptive father Todd, his wife Jennifer, and their young son Maddox to start their life together.

"It has been a long journey, but we are so happy and proud for everything that The Granted Wish Foundation has achieved," says Rodney Napier. "It's rewarding to see Wisbens and the Hazels bond so naturally with each other. Wisbens life will now become a fairytale."

The Granted Wish Foundation, located in Canton, Ohio is a non-profit organization that provides wishes to enrich the lives of physically challenged children and young adults. By offering various programs and events, Rodney Napier through the Granted Wish has helped hundreds of children and young adults by assisting them through the very challenging times of their lives. Established by Napier in 2005, The Granted Wish Foundation is a Better Business Bureau-accredited charity that focusses on wish fulfillment, Rosalie's House - an opportunity to provide local low-income families to live comfortably and their annual local Adopt A Family program providing household items, clothing, groceries and toys to those families in need. More than 550 wishes have been granted to date.

Rodney Napier is Chairman of Arthur Middleton Capital Holdings, a diverse family of ventures. Created from a single product idea, the company now has annual sales of more than $50 million and has expanded to more than 100 employees. Napier is also the head of Universal Physicians LLC, Lincoln Treasury, and NOD Real Estate LLC/Napier Florida Development, LLC. Among the most prominent subsidiaries subsidiary, Heat Surge LLC is a leading distributor of electric fireplaces providing cost-effective and safe fireplaces nationwide. Businesses can learn more about getting involved with The Granted Wish Foundation by visiting GrantedWish.org or emailing scoletti@grantedwish.org.

