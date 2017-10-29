2.0 Audio Launch Sets Benchmark for International Film Events in Dubai

DUBAI, UAE, October 29, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Megastar Rajinikanth marks first overseas movie promotion

A. R. Rahman wows audiences with original 2.0 background score at biggest audio launch in Indian cinema history

Breath-taking performances, electrifying compositions and stunning visual effects marked the audio launch of much-anticipated Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar starrer 2.0 on 27 October at Burj Park in Downtown Dubai. Hosted by Lyca Productions, India's largest entertainment company, event was organised in partnership with Emaar, and featured some of the Indian film fraternity's finest talents.

The multilingual mega-budget launch drew the participation of the creme de la creme of Indian cinema, including Karan Johar, Rana Daggubati and Dhanush.

Thousands attended the largest-scale audio launch of its kind in the history of Indian cinema, while enthusiastic crowds watched the live stream of the event from the Burj Plaza and the Waterfront Promenade. Megastar Rajinikanth took to the stage in his first-ever overseas movie promotion alongside co-star Akshay Kumar, music composer A. R. Rahman, producer Allirajah Subaskaran, and the film's director S. Shankar, nicknamed the 'Master of Grandeur', while elegant Amy Jackson upped the glamour quotient.

Celebrity filmmaker Karan Johar ratcheted up the audience's excitement throughout the evening as the cast and crew interacted with the crowds and one another. The spectators also witnessed the world premiere of the behind-the-scenes video that captured the making of 2.0.

Musician A. R. Rahman put on a soul-stirring performance, featuring select songs from the official 2.0 soundtrack supported by stunning special effects. The Academy Award winner was accompanied by the 55-member Macedonian Symphonic Orchestra.

Talented Amy Jackson also wowed the audience with a live dance number, choreographed by Bosco Martis, India's leading choreographer, and backed by a troupe of over 50 dancers.

Pegged as one of Asia's most expensive productions at US$90 million, 2.0 is the sequel to the 2010 sci-fi film Enthiran. Shot with 3D cameras for an exceptional visual experience, the movie will see Rajinikanth reprise the role of Dr Vaseegaran and the robot Chitti, and mark the debut of Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar in Tamil cinema as the main villain. 2.0 will premiere worldwide in January 2018.

