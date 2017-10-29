ITFC Organizes Arab-Africa B2B Meeting to Strengthen Trade Partnership

ABIDJAN, Ivory Coast, October 29, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The International Islamic Trade Finance Corporation (ITFC), a member of the Islamic Development Bank (ISDB) Group, is organizing Buyers Sellers meeting on pharmaceuticals to be held in Abidjan from 2-3 Nov, 2017 in collaboration with the Islamic Centre for Development of Trade (ICDT), the Ministry of Commerce, Arts and Crafts, SMEs promotion and the Health Ministry in Côte d'Ivoire with the participation of members of the African Association of Essential Drugs National Purchasing Centers (ACAME).

The meeting comes as part of the Arab-Africa Trade Bridges (AATB) program, which was launched in February 2017 in Morocco for bridging the trade gaps between the Arab and African countries and increase trade flows between the two regions.

On this occasion, Eng. Hani Salem Sonbol, CEO ITFC stated that this meeting is the result of Islamic Centre for Development of Trade (ICDT) to promote trade between the Arab and African regions in order to increase the level of trade between them.

Sonbol added that the meetings between buyers and sellers will provide participants with a unique opportunity to learn about the promising investment opportunities in this vital sector in the African continent, where bilateral meetings will be held to discuss trade and investment opportunities.

The study which is provided by ITFC for the Arab-Africa Trade Bridges (AATB) Program on import and export opportunities between the Arab and African countries in the pharmaceutical and medical products sectors highlighted the importance of this sector which is considered one of the most promising sectors to support exchanges between the two regions.