29.10.2017 | 13:41
German Environmental Prize Message: Do not Burden the Earth's Ecological Systems to the Breaking Point

BRAUNSCHWEIG, Germany, October 29, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

DBU honors Oswald entrepreneurial family and conservationists Sielmann, Frobel and Weiger - German President presents prize - posthumous Lifetime Achievement Award goes to de Brum

The German Environmental Prize has been awarded for the twenty-fifth consecutive year by the German Federal Environmental Foundation (Deutsche Bundesstiftung Umwelt, DBU). Today in Braunschweig, German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier and the DBU Board Chairperson and Parliamentary State Secretary in the Federal Environmental Ministry, Rita Schwarzelühr-Sutter, presented to the entrepreneurs Bernhard (87) and Johannes Oswald (57, of Miltenberg) and to the conservationists Inge Sielmann (87, of Munich), Dr. Kai Frobel (58, of Nürnberg) and Prof. Dr. Hubert Weiger (70, of Fürth) the largest independent environmental prize in Europe, which is endowed with € 500,000. With this award, the DBU emphasizes the great significance of protecting the climate and nature, and of sustainability-based business management for a viable future way of life which does not overburden the Earth's ecological systems. The Oswalds receive € 245,000, as do Sielmann, Frobel and Weiger collectively. The DBU's Honorary Lifetime Achievement Award, endowed with € 10,000, was awarded posthumously to the former Foreign Minister of the Marshall Islands, Tony de Brum.

