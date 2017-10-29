This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171029005040/en/

Technavio's latest market research report on the water desalination pumps market in EMEAprovides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook from 2017-2021. Technaviodefines an emerging trend as a factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

The water desalination pumps market in EMEA is expected to grow at a CAGR of more than 7% during the forecast period. The Middle East and Southern Europe are dependent on desalination plants for fresh water. The growing population and increased demand from agricultural and industrial processes in this region will lead to an increase in demand for processed water.

The top three emerging market trends driving the water desalination pumps market in EMEA according to Technavio research analysts are:

Flexible operations using intelligent pump systems

Use of ultrasonic level sensors for pump control

Increase in use of solar pumps

Flexible operations using intelligent pump systems

Intelligent pump systems help in controlling and regulating the flow and pressure of fluids. These pumps have a fault-tolerant design, which can adjust to any changes to the pump system and its processes. Many desalination plants are expected to install intelligent pump systems as they help in improving operational efficiency and cost. Most of these pump systems comply with energy regulations imposed by governments.

Micro disc pump technology has helped vendors of centrifugal pumps in developing miniaturized disc pumps without compromising the efficiency. As these pumps are small in size and require less space, their demand is expected to increase during the forecast period.

Use of ultrasonic level sensors for pump control

Level sensors are used for detecting the level of fluid in vessels. These sensors are used in desalination plants for pump control. With the help of level sensors, pump characteristics such as rotational speed can be continuously monitored, and significant changes can be tracked. Ultrasonic level sensors are finding increasing applications for pump monitoring in desalination plants. As these are non-contact type sensors, they are unaffected by change in temperature, pressure, viscosity, and other fluid dynamics. This also makes them less prone to fouling, which results in lower maintenance cost. Their small size enables ease of installation and offers high accuracy in measurement; moreover, the cost of these sensors is low.

According to Kalle Deepak, a lead analyst at Technavio for automation research, "Technological developments in ultrasonic level sensors, such as improved piezoelectric transducers and enhanced digital signal processing, have increased their demand in desalination plants for pump control and monitoring."

Increase in use of solar pumps

As the supply of electricity in many countries is inadequate, many end-users are relying on solar pumps. These pumps use photovoltaic cells to generate electricity. They are mainly used for agricultural purposes. Some countries in EMEA, such as Iran, Spain, and Saudi Arabia use diesel generators, which are not an economical option. However, African countries are a prominent market for solar pumps. Apart from irrigation, these pumps are also used in desalination plants. Hence, the demand for solar pumps in end-user industries is expected to increase.

"Apart from the initial cost of procuring and installation, these solar pumps have a very limited maintenance cost. Most of these pumps are equipped with soft starters for easy start-stop function, which aids in the protection of motors. Solar pumps also come with a switch to change from solar power to grid power," says Kalle.

