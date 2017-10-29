Steinmeier Sees Prizewinners as Protagonists of Ambitious Future Visions for Our World

BRAUNSCHWEIG, Germany, October 29, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

DBU: Highest-endowed European Environmental Prize presented today in Braunschweig by German President

(Photo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/592570/DBU_Award_Presentation.jpg )



"The program Agenda 2030 challenges our world with a truly ambitious vision of the future. To all of those who no longer believe in that ambitious vision, who view the future with doubt, or even with fear, today's prizewinners send an encouraging message: a 'Green Belt' has grown out of the division of Europe, and out of 197 individual voices has come a great climate protection agreement. And from local inventiveness, technologies have developed which reconcile economy and ecology. Yes, the future may be uncertain, but as our prizewinners demonstrate: ultimately, it is what we make of it." - With these words, German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier today honored the new recipients of the German Environmental Prize awarded by the German Federal Environmental Foundation (Deutsche Bundesstiftung Umwelt, DBU). Steinmeier personally presented the award in Braunschweig to the entrepreneurs Bernhard and Johannes Oswald (of Miltenberg) and the conservationists Inge Sielmann (of Munich), Dr. Kai Frobel (of Nuremberg), and Prof. Dr. Hubert Weiger (of Fürth). It is the highest-endowed environmental prize in Europe. The DBU's Honorary Lifetime Achievement Award, endowed with 10,000 €, was awarded posthumously to the late former Foreign Minister of the Marshall Islands, Tony de Brum.

Detailed text (English), individual commendations of the prizewin-ners and photos available at http://www.dbu.de.

