Technavio market research analysts forecast the global drone technology market in the education sector to grow at a CAGR of close to 15% during the forecast period, according to their latest report.

The report further segments the global drone technology market in the education sector by application (learning and security surveillance), end-user (K-12 and higher education sector), and by geography (North America, APAC, Europe, and ROW).

Technavio analysts highlight the following three market drivers that are contributing to the growth of the global drone technology market in the education sector:

Incorporation of thermal imaging in drones to improve learning in dark

Cost-effective technology

Continuous developments in drone technology

Incorporation of thermal imaging in drones to improve learning in dark

The detection of the extent of radiation which is present within the range of infrared rays by thermographic cameras is called thermal imaging. Thermographic cameras identify radiation that ranges between wavelength of 9 and 14 micrometers and these are typically beneficial at night. Students studying courses related to photography and media and entertainment are assisted by the combination of thermal imaging or thermography with drones. Thermal imaging through drones is done by incorporating thermographic cameras inside these devices and by using these, the students can capture images at night.

According to Jhansi Mary, a lead analyst at Technavio for school and college essentials research, "DJI, who is a leading vendor in the drone market, collaborated with FLIR, who is a frontrunner in the thermal imaging technology recently. This collaboration shows the rampant demand for thermal imaging drones in the education sector as DJI is a leading vendor in the drone market."

Cost-effective technology

The inexpensive price of dronesis one of the key factors responsible for the growth of the global drone technology market in the education sector. The accessories attached to the drones usually govern the cost of the drone. Extreme Fliers offers Microdrone 2.0+ without a camera at USD 93.00. However, it costs USD 103 with a 640 P camera kit and USD 113 with a 720 P HD camera kit. Institutions are deploying the drone technology due to the low pricing of these devices. Additionally, in an educational institution, costs related to the incorporation of the drone technology are low in comparison to that of a camera surveillance system.

Continuous developments in drone technology

Drone manufacturing companies should focus onproviding end-to-end solutions in hardware, software, and cloud infrastructure (for storing voluminous data) tomeet the needs of clients and to achieve an elevated level of success. Making drones flexible and customized to suit end-user requirements without compromising on crucial features such as high security and reliability should be the primary focus of drone manufacturers. The drones will become the sought-after products in the commercial sector due to the advent of advanced technologies.

"The current expansions in machine learning and computer vision are further driving the growth of the market, thus making drones function as an independent collector of aerial data. There will be an emergence of consumer and commercial drones during the forecast period. The recent key development in software, hardware, and cloud infrastructure services of drones for capturing and recording aerial data or images will be the factors responsible for this," says Jhansi Mary.

