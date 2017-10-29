According to the latest market study released by Technavio, the global food emulsifiers market is expected to grow at a CAGR of more than 5% during the forecast period.

This research report titled 'Global Food Emulsifiers Market 2017-2021' provides an in-depth analysis of the market in terms of revenue and emerging market trends. This report also includes an up to date analysis and forecasts for various market segments and all geographical regions.

The market research analysis categorizes the global food emulsifiers market into the following types based on application. They are:

Bakery and confectionery

Convenience foods

Dairy products

Others

The top three application segments are discussed below:

Global food emulsifiers market for bakery and confectionery

Emulsifiers possess functional properties that assist in improving the structure of food products, which makes them popular in the bakery and confectionery industries. Food emulsifiers are usually used as a crumb softener and dough conditioning and aerating agent in the manufacture of bakery products. Emulsifier, as a dough conditioner, can be added to wheat gluten to enhance its binding capacity. On addition of emulsifiers, the yeast produces air that escapes through weak gluten, thus providing a soft, conditioned dough by firming the gluten protein. This enhances the air retention, provides improved texture, and amplified volume of the dough in the making process.

According to Akash Pandey, a lead analyst at Technavio for food research, "In confectionery products such as chocolates and sugar candies, emulsifiers are utilized as functional additives to achieve better processing and storage of these items. Food emulsifiers possess diverse functionalities. Emulsifiers added to products that contain dispersed fat such as caramel toffees aid lubrication providing toffees that are easily chewable and palatable. On the other hand, emulsifiers also act as plasticizers by providing a little hydration to the gum base that gives it a rubbery mouthfeel."

Global food emulsifiers market for convenience foods

The growing demand from consumers for ready-to-eat (RTE) foods has led to the use of emulsifiers in the making of convenience foods. This is the reason why manufacturers are consistently coming up with innovations of RTE foods. The time-pressed hectic lives of consumers and a rise in snacking and healthy snacking trends have led to manufacturers developing an abundance of convenience or RTE foods. The required firmness, enhanced volume, and an extended shelf life is offered to food products by food emulsifiers.

"The growing popularity of convenience or RTE foods has led to the demand for food emulsifiers. There is an escalating demand for dressings, mayonnaise, sauce, and soups. Food emulsifiers are used to provide excellent functionality in these products. They keep the particles in suspension and prevent them from settling in the final product," says Akash

Global food emulsifiers market for dairy products

Food emulsifiers are used in almost all the dairy segments in the dairy industry. It includes segments such as cheese, creamers, dairy-based drinks, ice creams, cream, frozen dairy desserts, and others. This has increased the sales of food emulsifiers for dairy products. Cheese is added with emulsifiers to achieve a smooth texture, reduce spoilage, (microbiological growth) and to lower the amount of sodium in the cheese making process. Similarly, yogurt is added with good amounts of emulsifiers to provide an effective mouthfeel, enhance creaminess and fat dispersion, apart from increasing its shelf life.

The demand for emulsifiers in cream products such as whipped cream and coffee creamers is growing. When coffee creamers are used in hot coffee with a low pH as well as during their storage, they need to possess good emulsion stability. The whitening and creaminess properties of the coffee creamer are improved by emulsifiers, apart from facilitating the dispersion of the coffee creamer. Emulsifiers produce an improved product by maintaining the porosity in creams.

The top vendors highlighted by Technavio's market research analysts in this report are:

Archer Daniels Midland

Cargill

DuPont

Kerry Group

Palsgaard

