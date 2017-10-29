Technavio market research analysts forecast the global vineyard management software market to grow at a CAGR of more than 15% during the forecast period, according to their latest report.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171029005067/en/

Technavio has published a new report on the global vineyard management software market from 2017-2021. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The report further segments the global vineyard management software market by deployment (cloud-based and on-premises) and by geography (the Americas, EMEA, and APAC).

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free

Technavio analysts highlight the following three market drivers that are contributing to the growth of the global vineyard management software market:

Increasing adoption of competitive pricing strategies

Increased adoption of SaaS-based vineyard management software

Demand for automated management of winery processes

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report including the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Increasing adoption of competitive pricing strategies

To thrive in a competitive market environment, software vendors are adopting competitive pricing strategies and promoting technological advances. Customers' needs and value perceptions are the prime focus of many vendors, and they provide value-based pricing models. The unique features and the value additions provided to the customers decide the price of the software.

Customers can focus on economic and market factors such as increasing ROI, adopting open-source software, and optimizing IT budgets using the vineyard management software. The high price of the software and constrained IT budgets has encouraged the vendors to re-evaluate the software pricing and delivery models as vendors must consider varying customer pricing preferences and budgets. During the forecast period, the adoption of vineyard management software among end-users will increase due to varying pricing structures.

According to Amrita Choudhury, a lead analyst at Technavio for IT professional services research, "The market is expected to experience growth in the coming years due to the increasing demand for beauty supplements. Flavonoids find extensive applications in the cosmetic industry due to their antioxidant properties. Many beauty supplement products contain flavonoids."

Increased adoption of SaaS-based vineyard management software

Enterprises are deploying software as a service (SaaS)-based vineyard management software, which is cost-effective and improves the overall effectiveness of the wine production processes. Even without additional installation and management of application software, remote access to data and services through a web-browser has been made easier. The advantages such as short implementation time have led to the increasing acceptance of SaaS-based vineyard management software over the traditional software packages. The implementation cost is reduced due to this and ROI for the end-users is also improved. One of the advantages of SaaS-based vineyard management software over traditional on-premises software is the minimal operational expense.

Demand for automated management of winery processes

One of the key drivers for the market is the rising demand for automated management of winery processes that helps wineries and wine distributors to simplify processes and reduce paperwork. It also helps to save administration costs and time by offering centralized management of wine production and distribution tasks. Vineyard management software also tracks processes such as bottling, warehousing, and distribution. This alongside its ability to ensure transparency in the winemaking operations has led to it gaining prominence among wineries and wine clubs.

Several wineries are moving away from manual processes and cumbersome spreadsheets due to the automation in wine management. The operations such as production and bottling, inventory and allocation management, the point of sale, wine club operations, and transferring the financial information to QuickBooks can be tracked with the help of Vineyard management software. One of the benefits of the software is that it ensures error-free data entry through validation

"Manufacturers offer flavonoid-containing weight management supplements and nutritional products in various forms such as capsules, tablets, and powders. For instance, InVite Health, a health and wellness brand, offers product lines including vitamins, supplements, beauty and skincare products, which contain flavonoids," saysAmrita

Browse Related Reports:

Global Aerial Imaging Market 2017-2021

Global Identity and Access Management-as-a-service (IDaaS) Market 2017-2021

Global Telecom Software Professional Services Market 2017-2021

About Technavio

Technaviois a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171029005067/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com