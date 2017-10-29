Technavio has announced the top six leading vendors in their recentglobal space habitat market report from 2017-2021. This market research report also lists three other prominent vendors that are expected to impact the market during the forecast period.

Systems that launch the space vehicle out of the atmosphere and can be reused for subsequent launches are called reusable launch vehicles. This eliminates the need to design a new launch system for subsequent launches and saves significant cost, time, resources, and effort. These systems are used to resupply resources to the International Space Station. In the case of reusable launches, the testability factor could be avoided. No catastrophic failures will occur with respect to the prototype as the rocket is already tested for functionality and design. The prototype reduces the error rate of the rocket, and utilization of reused rocket ensures higher probability of a successful launch compared to an expendable rocket.

According to Ramyabrata Chakraborty, a lead analyst at Technavio for space research, "The global space habitat has the presence of few players and hence is highly-concentrated. To design a fully functional space habitat, the market requires high investments, advanced technologies, and significant technical expertise. There are several difficulties involved in the development and design of space habitats, thus the possibility of change in the dominance of key vendors is low. Yet, there exists a high scope for technological advances and the implementation of innovative alternative approaches to design space habitats."

Bigelow Aerospace

Bigelow Aerospace has constantly been innovating new products and technologies to cater to the requirements of space habitat prototypes. Expandable Bigelow Advanced Station Enhancement (XBASE) is a prototype developed by Bigelow Aerospace for human space habitat. The module is a 330-cubic meter expandable habitat visiting module that can be attached to space stations. It uses the same technology as that of BEAM and is based on the Bigelow B330 research purpose module.

Boeing

For the past 50 years, Boeing has been engaged in the development of space-related activities. The company provides a wide range of products and services that are based on the latest technologies and designs. In collaboration with NASA, Boeing is focusing on developing deep space habitats and transport vehicles that will send humans from Earth to the surface of Mars. It is developing a module habitat that can be directly assembled in orbit and help assess the living and working conditions for an extended period in space.

Lockheed Martin

NASA has partnered with Lockheed Martin to develop the prototype of a crew exploration human space habitat called Orion. It consists of two main modules. The Orion command module is designed and manufactured by Lockheed Martin, whereas the Orion service module is provided by ESA. This space habitat will create an artificial living condition for long-distance space exploration. Orion has been designed to transport humans to and from various celestial bodies. The crew capacity is intended to be around two-six humans.

NanoRacks

NanoRacks had partnered with NASA to build a prototype and develop a human space habitat that transports humans to outer space. The approach taken to build the space habitat involves lesser risk and financial viability. NanoRacks is expected to bear around 30% of the total expenses. The development of a unique approach that converts the empty fuel cells from the upper stage of the rocket and converting it into space habitat is a combined effort of Space Systems Loral and United Launch Alliance under the name Ixion.

Orbital ATK

Orbital ATK had partnered NASA to explore deep space exploration. It is one of the only two successful companies in the space logistics domain. The company will be engaged in the development of the Cygnus spacecraft which will be modified to develop the human space habitat.

SNC

A partnership between SNC and NASA was formed to design and build a full-scale prototype for the testing and evaluation of a deep space habitat and its sustenance in Mars. The design for the space habitat for the NASA CRS-2 mission is influenced by the Dream Chaser Cargo Module. SNC has been collaborating with Aerojet Rocketdyne to integrate the solar electric propulsion (SEP) system to deliver power to thrusters in the spacecraft.

