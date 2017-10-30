TOKYO, Oct 30, 2017 - (ACN Newswire) - Next-Generation Contents for Creating the Future at DIGITAL CONTENT EXPO 2017!'8K:VR Ride "Tokyo Victory"', a motion-based ride using 8K visuals, and 'Ensemble of the Future', which demonstrates the possibilities in musical contents using music ensembles created by artificial intelligence, appeared at DIGITAL CONTENT EXPO 2017, an event that brings the latest in contents technology under one roof.'8K:VR Ride "Tokyo Victory"'(NHK Media Technology, Inc. NHK Enterprises, Inc.):As an evolution of the 8K:VR concept, we have come up with the idea for an 8K:VR amusement ride. The ride uses 8K visuals, a dome-shaped wide screen, a motion-based ride, and 5.1ch surround sound to provide audiences with a VR experience free from head mounted displays.Set to Southern All Stars' famous track "Tokyo Victory", ride-goers are treated to an exciting motion ride that uses 8K visuals and CG and takes them on a time-traveling adventure through Tokyo all the way to 2020.For further details, please visit: http://8kvr.net/ride/en/'Ensemble of the Future' (YAMAHA CORPORATION):We presented a mini-concert series that presents the possibility of music performance when machines are capable of playing intimately with humans in a music ensemble, using Yamaha's AI Music Ensemble System that allows machines to synchronize to human music performance.The live concert series featured two programs: piano duet and brass ensemble. The piano duet concert featured popular musicians on the internet such as "Akai Ryusei" and "Yomi," who played with a machine-actuated grand piano. The brass ensemble concert featured euphonist Yoh Imamura, who played brass duet and quartet in sync with a virtual music ensemble based on recordings of AKIBA WINDS.For further details, please visit: http://www.y2lab.com/event/dcexpo2017/en/Overview of event:Event Name: DIGITAL CONTENT EXPO 2017Dates: October 27, Friday - 29, Sunday, 2017Site: National Museum of Emerging Science and Innovation (Miraikan)Address: 2-3-6 Aomi, Koto-ku, Tokyo, JapanOrganizers: Digital Content Association of Japan (DCAJ)For further details, visit http: https://www.dcexpo.jp/PR contact:Digital Content Association of JapanTEL: +81 3 3512 3903FAX: +81 3 3512 3908E-mail: info@dcexpo.jpSource: Digital Content Association of JapanCopyright 2017 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.