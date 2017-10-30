

BAD HOMBURG VOR DER HOEHE (dpa-AFX) - The stockholders of NxStage Medical Inc. (NXTM) approved the adoption of the merger agreement with Fresenius Medical Care, with approximately 72% of outstanding shares having voted in favor of the transaction. This corresponds to approximately 94% of the votes cast at the Special Meeting.



The approval of the merger agreement fulfills an important condition for the full acquisition of NxStage Medical, Inc. The transaction remains subject to additional customary closing conditions, including regulatory review under the Hart-Scott-Rodino Antitrust Improvements Act in the United States.



On August 7, 2017, Fresenius Medical Care announced it would acquire NxStage, a U.S.-based medical technology company focused on advancing renal care, for US$30.00 per share, equivalent to a total transaction value of approximately EUR US$2.0 billion.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX