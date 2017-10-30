

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Puerto Rico's governor said he would cancel a $300 million reconstruction contract with a little-known Montana energy firm after the Federal Emergency Management Agency said it had 'significant concerns' about the deal.



Gov. Ricardo Rosselló announced the cancellation in a press conference at the governor's mansion, two days after FEMA expressed concern with the decision by Puerto Rico's power authority to award the contract to Whitefish Energy Holdings LLC.



'I petitioned the board of Prepa to invoke the cancellation clause. There is some ongoing work that needs to be finished, but I am invoking that cancellation clause.' The controversy over the contract terms had become a distraction that 'is interfering with everything,' the governor said Sunday.



Whitefish Energy Holdings said, 'We are very disappointed in the decision by Governor Rosselló to ask PREPA to cancel the contract which led to PREPA's announcement this afternoon. The decision will only delay what the people of Puerto Rico want and deserve - to have the power restored quickly in the same manner their fellow citizens on the mainland experience after a natural disaster. We will certainly finish any work that PREPA wants us to complete and stand by our commitments knowing that we made an important contribution to the restoration of the power grid since our arrival on the island on October 2.'



Whitefish Energy said, 'The decision by PREPA to move quickly and our ability to mobilize immediately exceeded all other efforts by other parties. In less than a month we brought 350 workers with specific expertise in this task and were on track to have more than 500 linemen on the island by this week if allowed to continue. We also brought over 600 pieces and 2,500 tons of equipment, including 400 trucks, cranes and excavators, as well as five helicopters.'



