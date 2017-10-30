

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Asian stock markets are mostly higher on Monday with modest gains after Wall Street closed at fresh record highs Friday following upbeat corporate earnings results as well as data showing better-than-expected U.S. economic growth.



Nevertheless, investors are treading cautious as they await regional corporate earnings results. However, the Chinese market is declining, with the Shanghai Composite Index down more than 1 percent.



The Australian market is rising. In late-morning trades, the benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index is adding 12.20 points or 0.21 percent to 5,915.40, off a high of 5,922.10. The broader All Ordinaries Index is up 12.40 points or 0.21 percent to 5,981.70.



Oil stocks are rising after crude oil prices extended gains Friday. Woodside Petroleum and Santos are advancing almost 2 percent, while Oil Search is higher by more than 1 percent.



Gold miners are advancing as gold prices edged higher Friday. Newcrest Mining is rising more than 1 percent and Evolution Mining is adding 1 percent.



Banking stocks are also mostly higher. ANZ Banking, National Australia Bank and Westpac are higher in a range of 0.2 percent to 0.7 percent, while Commonwealth Bank is declining 0.2 percent.



ANZ Banking, National Australia Bank and Westpac are slated to return to court on Monday for an update on their rates rigging trial over ASIC allegations of inter-bank rates.



Meanwhile, mining stocks are weak. BHP Billiton and Rio Tinto are edging down less than 0.1 percent each, while Fortescue Metals is losing 0.6 percent.



Reliance Worldwide said it is on track to achieve its full-year earnings guidance as trading conditions remain strong this year. The plumbing products maker's shares are up more than 1 percent.



In the currency market, the Australian dollar is higher against the U.S. dollar on Monday. The local unit was trading at US$0.7669, up from US$0.7645 on Friday.



The Japanese market slipped into negative territory after opening higher, with a stronger yen weighing on exporters' shares. Investors are also cautious as the Bank of Japan begins its two-day monetary policy meeting today.



In late-morning trades, the benchmark Nikkei 225 Index is declining 30.59 points or 0.14 percent to 21,977.86, after rising to a high of 22,086.88 in early trades.



The major exporters are mixed on a stronger yen. Sony is adding more than 1 percent and Panasonic is higher by almost 1 percent, while Mitsubishi Electric is down 0.5 percent and Canon is declining 0.3 percent.



The Nikkei Asian Review reported that Kobe Steel will not pay interim dividends to shareholders as its financial results become increasingly uncertain following massive data falsification. However, shares of the embattled steelmaker, which will make an announcement today while releasing its second-quarter earnings results, are adding almost 2 percent.



Among automakers, Toyota is edging down less than 0.1 percent, while Honda is adding 0.2 percent. In the banking sector, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial is losing 1 percent and Sumitomo Mitsui is down 0.5 percent.



In the oil space, Inpex is advancing more than 1 percent after crude oil prices extended gains Friday.



Among the market's best performers, Tokuyama Corp. is rising almost 7 percent, Sumco Corp. is gaining more than 4 percent and Komatsu as well as Fujikura are up more than 3 percent each.



On the flip side, Yahoo Japan is losing more than 3 percent, while Casio Computer and Ricoh are down almost 3 percent each. J. Front Retailing is down more than 2 percent.



In the currency market, the U.S. dollar is trading in the upper 113 yen-range on Monday.



Elsewhere in Asia, South Korea, New Zealand, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Malaysia and Taiwan are also higher with modest gains, while Shanghai and Singapore are lower.



On Wall Street, stocks closed higher on Friday in reaction to upbeat earnings news from several well-known companies. Positive sentiment was also generated in reaction to a report from the Commerce Department showing stronger than expected economic growth in the third quarter.



The Nasdaq spiked by 144.49 points or 2.2 percent to 6,701.26, while the S&P 500 climbed 20.67 points or 0.8 percent to 2,581.07 and the Dow inched up 33.33 points or 0.1 percent to 23,434.19.



The major European markets also moved to the upside on Friday. While the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index rose by 0.3 percent, the German DAX Index and the French CAC 40 Index climbed by 0.6 percent and 0.7 percent, respectively.



Crude oil futures continued to rise Friday, extending multi-month highs amid signs that oil will hold above $50 a barrel. December WTI oil climbed $1.26 or 2.4 percent to settle at $53.90 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange, the highest since February.



