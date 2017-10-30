

AMSTERDAM (dpa-AFX) - Akzo Nobel (AKZOY.PK, AKZOY) has held preliminary discussions about a merger with Axalta Coating Systems Ltd, according to reports citing people familiar with the matter. said one of the people, who asked not to be identified because talks are private.



The Dutch company is looking to pay close to no premium in any deal and discussions may not lead to a transaction, the person said. Akzo remains focused on the chemicals sale or spinoff, another person said.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX