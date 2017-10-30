Groundbreaking Opening of ShanghaiTex 2017 on 27 - 30 November

Leading the Industry on the Trend to Industry 4.0

SHANGHAI, Oct. 30, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- The biennial signature event of textile industry in China - The 18th Shanghai International Exhibition on Textile Industry (ShanghaiTex 2017) will be held at Shanghai New International Expo Centerfrom 27- 30 November, 2017. ShanghaiTex 2017 will unveil a parade of "Textile for Smarter Future" with the foothold on China and global vision, accommodating over 1,200 exhibitors. The expected 103,500+ sqmexhibiting area covers 5 thematic zones: Spinning & Techtextile Machinery, Weaving Machinery, Knitting & Hosiery Machinery, Printing/Dyeing/Finishing/Digital Printing Machinery, and Spare Parts & Accessories.

Textile industry is undergoing a revolution in technology and production. ShanghaiTex 2017 brings together technical seminars, networking events as well as new product & technology releases, offering industry players an effective technological exchange and learning platform. Hot topics include:

Textile Industry 4.0 Forum

The Textile Challenge: Finding Denim

The Sports Bra-ology

Wearable Technology X Textile Design Competition: Final & Award Ceremony

Denim Mastermind Seminar

Buyer's Forum: MARKS & SPENCER- Plan A 2025

Smart Textile Innovation Forum

Megatrends in Digital Printing

The Evolution of Sports Shoe Tech

Being the most established and professional textile machinery exhibition of its kind in China since 1984, ShanghaiTex has won the affirmation and support of industry professionals by its rich experience, wide coverage, abundant resources, and significant effect. Many renowned buyers have confirmed to participate, including Marks & Spencer, Nike, H&M, GAP, VFC, TUMI, etc. ShanghaiTex 2017 has gained active support from numerous textile and garment associations from Mainland China,including Taiwan, Thailand, Vietnam, Korea, Malaysia, India, Indonesia, Sri Lanka, Pakistan, etc., who will also visit the show.

In order to provide a better experience to industry players, on-site business matching service will be set up to line up buyers with machinery manufacturers, traders, brands or OEMs based on their purchasing needs, so as to create enormous business opportunities for both parties.

One month to go, visitors can now pre-register & sign up for the concurrent events at www.ShanghaiTex.cn on/before 23 November 2017.

Show Information

The 18th Shanghai International Exhibition on Textile Industry (ShanghaiTex 2017)

Date: 27- 30 November 2017

Venue: Shanghai New International Expo Centre

Address: 2345 Long Yang Road, Pudong, Shanghai, PR China

Expo Hours: 27- 29 November, 09:30- 17:30

30 November, 09:30- 15:00

For more information, please contact:

Luyi Zhao

+86-21-6279-2828

zhaoluyi@siec-ccpit.com