

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Asia-focused lender HSBC Holdings Plc (HSBC, HSBA.L) on Monday reported that its third-quarter profit before tax was $4.62 billion, significantly higher than $843 million a year ago.



The latest results reflected the net favourable effects of significant items.



Adjusted profit before tax was $5.44 billion, compared to $5.52 billion last year.



The reduction in adjusted profit before tax reflected lower revenue in Corporate Centre and GB&M, as well as an increase in operating expenses.



Revenue for the quarter climbed 36 percent to $12.98 billion from prior year's $9.51 billion. The revenue growth largely reflected a net favourable movement in significant items of $3.2 billion, the company noted. Adjusted revenue was $13.03 billion, up from $12.71 billion last year.



Further, the company said it remains on track to achieve around $6 billion of annualised cost savings by the end of the year.



Stuart Gulliver, Group Chief Executive, said, 'We maintained good momentum in the third quarter, with higher revenue in our three main global businesses. We also continued to make good progress with the strategic actions we set out in 2015. Our international network continued to deliver strong growth in the third quarter, and our pivot to Asia is driving higher returns and lending growth, particularly in Hong Kong.'



