StorageMart Wall of Fame Awarded to Colchester, England Team

Championed by company president, Cris Burnam, StorageMart welcomes Rhys Peck and James Dale of the Colchester self storage centre as the first English team inaugurated into the "Wall of Fame" for their outstanding dedication to easy, clean, quality service.

BRIGHTON, England, Oct. 30, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --Rhys Peck and James Dale became the first team members in the United Kingdom inducted into the StorageMart "Wall of Fame". The award recognizes StorageMart staff who exemplify the company's core values: easy, clean, service.

During a recent visit to the self storage facility in Colchester, Cris Burnam, president at StorageMart, acknowledged the management team for maintaining a spotlessly clean property. Mr. Burnam awarded Mr. Peck and Mr. Dale each a "Wall of Fame" service pin and their signatures will be hung on the Wall of Fame wall at StorageMart headquarters in Columbia, MO.

Mr. Burnam said of his visit, "StorageMart asked a lot of our UK team when we purchased Big Box Storage Centre and raised the bar for customer service and cleanliness. By and large, our team members have embraced our commitment to service. Rhys and James stood out as having gone the extra mile, turning the Colchester storage facility into a top-notch property. It's my pleasure to recognize and thank them for the hard work they've done."

Mr. Peck has worked at the Colchester storage location since it opened, at that time operated as Big Box Storage Centre. Mr. Dale joined the team in January of 2017. Together, the team has played a key role in transforming the facility under the rebranded StorageMart name and embraced their pledge to provide excellent service.

Debbie Robinson, regional manager in the United Kingdom, said of the Colchester team, "Both Rhys and James have a strong sense of pride and ownership over the store cleanliness and performance and manage to have a lot of fun along the way."

StorageMart's promise to provide quality service extends to customers and the local community. The company's charitable initiative, coined "Store It Forward" supports local charities through sponsorship and storage donation.

About StorageMart

StorageMart started as a single store inColumbia, Missouriand has grown to be the largest privately-owned, family-operated storage company in the world with more than 196 self-branded, high-quality properties throughout the US,Canada, and UK. StorageMart is led by the Burnam family, which has been in the storage industry for three generations.

Dedicated to providing easy, clean, and friendly service to each and every customer, StorageMart is also committed to giving back to the many communities it calls home. In 2016, the company donated more than£142,000to charities, in addition to donating over£350,000in free rent to local organizations. Find out more atwww.storage-mart.com.

