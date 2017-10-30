Official Endorsement and Participation of Morocco's Minister of Energy, Mines and Sustainable Development at EnergyNet's Gas and Renewable Summits in Casablanca Next Month

LONDON, October 30, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

TheKingdom of Morocco's Ministry of Energy, Mines and Sustainable Developmenthas confirmedsupportfortwo conferencesfocusing on gas and renewables inCasablanca this November.

Withconfirmedparticipation from Honourable Minister Aziz Rabbah,theNorth & West Africa GasOptions Conferencewill assemble public sector leaders, IOCs, infrastructure developers, investors and IPP developers alongside major national, international and multilateral banks to discuss investment opportunities in Africa's energy sector.

"With decreased project assurance across the continent,we're awarethatinvestors need to broaden their portfolios and it is with this inmindthat these co-located events:Gas Options -North&West Africaand theAfrica Renewable Energy Forumwilltakeplace inMoroccofrom 29thNovember to 1stDecember,"commented EnergyNet's Programme Manager Valeria Aruffo.

"Together they willprovidedevelopers and gas players aplatformto connect with credible stakeholders, buildnewpartnerships andunderstandthe excitingrole Moroccansand their African partnersacross the regions will play in the coming yearsas billions of dollars are pumped into theseeconomies."

The Honourable Minister Rabbah will open the conferences with a keynote speech, going on to explore potential financing bottlenecks in Morocco's gas and renewable energy strategy.

Alongside partnersRoyal Dutch Shell, Karpowership, ACWA Power, DLA Piper, DBSA, Engie, Fieldstone Africa, Wärsilä, White & Case, Jinko Solar,Clarke EnergyandCheniere, African governmental figures will attend fromThe Gambia, Liberia, Mali, Malawi, Mozambique, Uganda, South Africa,Ethiopia,MauritiusandZimbabwe.

DFI representation fromIFC,World Bank,Africa50andOPICwill be present to showcase financing opportunities and bankable projects. Gathering enterprises from across the globe, Abu Dhabi's renewable energy company,MasdarClean Energyand one of India's biggest business houses,AdaniSolutionswill also push the frontier of energy solutions at the summits.

TheNorth & West AfricaGas OptionsSummit will explore the evolution of the global gas market as a catalyst for industrial growth for the region, linking with Europe and the development of gas-to-power projects within the ECOWAS and Maghreb regions. In addition to regional gas infrastructure projects, the programme will discuss gas utilisation for the downstream sectors and the positive impact the North & West Africa gas economy will have on the ECOWAS region.

Frederik Smits van Oyen, Cheniere's Vice-President, Origination and Marketing of the EMEA regions commented,"Cheniere is looking forward to the North&West Africa Gas Options conference;it'sa great platform for stakeholders topromotesustainable, complementary energy solutions thatprovideeconomic prosperity in the region."

TheAfrica Renewable Energy Forum (ARF)will explore the role of renewable energy in achieving a sustainable energy mix by delving into the financing of clean energy projects. The clear appetite for investments in renewable IPP projects means that the focused dialogue around bankable projects at ARF will support both investors and governments in better formulating an integrated strategy.

