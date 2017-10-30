Exegy invests in EMEA with Lansdowne

ST. LOUIS, Oct. 30,2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Exegy, Inc., a leading provider of managed services and technology for low-latency financial market data, has hired Carlos Lopez Lansdowne as its Sales Director for Europe and Asia, based in London. Mr. Lansdowne has responsibilities for sales of Exegy products and services, as well as development of partnerships to expand its enterprise ecosystem. He reports directly to chief operating officer Rod Arbaugh. "Our success in preparing our European clients for MiFID II and deploying new solutions to Tokyo and Hong Kong have generated extraordinary growth opportunities for us. We are bullish on our opportunities to grow in Europe and Asia," said Arbaugh. "The addition of Carlos to the global team reinforces Exegy's commitment to invest in Europe and Asia and to offer superior service at the local level." Exegy established an additional managed services office in London in 2016.

Photo - http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/592214/exegy_carlos_lopez_lansdowne.jpg

Prior to joining Exegy, Mr. Lansdowne led sales teams across EMEA and APAC for DXC Technology, Redline Software Solutions, Fidessa, SuperDerivatives, and Thomson Reuters. He has demonstrated a proven track record of building sales teams, driving new business initiatives, and developing strategic partnerships. "I am thrilled to join a firm with such cutting-edge, low-latency market data solutions; I am equally impressed with the high-performance team, Exegy's new global initiatives, and their aggressive growth plans in Europe and Asia," said Lansdowne.

Market participants have spent an estimated $2.5 billion implementing MiFID II compliance in advance of the January 2018 effective date. In response, Exegy has increased its investment in the development of on-demand market data solutions and managed services, the deployment of new mutualized appliances for data-as-a-service solutions, and the expansion of its European and Asian feed handler portfolio. "Carlos is a 20+ year industry veteran and has developed a stellar reputation in the market data solutions space. He has a deep understanding of the needs of our European and Asian clients and a bold vision for Exegy's growth in those regions," said Arbaugh.

About Exegy, Inc.

Exegy provides best-of-breed technology and managed services for the normalization and distribution of real-time market data to a diverse set of élite firms in the financial services industry. Today Exegy serves as a strategic partner to leading exchange and ATS operators, market makers, sell-side banks, buy-side asset managers, and proprietary traders. At the heart of Exegy's product line are purpose-built, hardware-accelerated appliances derived from an extensive portfolio of patented and patent-pending technology. For more information, please visit www.exegy.com and follow Exegy on LinkedIn and Twitter @ExegyMarketData.

Contact:

Diana Leach

Exegy, Inc.

1 314 218 3622

dleach@exegy.com

Logo - http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/592184/exegy_Logo.jpg