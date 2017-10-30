Duetto Brings True Personalization to Booking Process with Launch of PlayMaker

With Hospitality's Only Revenue Strategy Platform and PlayMaker, Hotels and Casinos Can Increase Conversion Through Customized Merchandising

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 30, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --Duetto, hospitality's only Revenue Strategy Platform in the cloud, has introduced PlayMaker, the industry's first application tackling true personalization of the booking path.

The new cloud application addresses the industry's greatest challenge by providing consumers a better and more personal shopping experience, increasing their likelihood to convert. By serving both known and unknown shoppers customized merchandising content on direct channels, PlayMaker enables hoteliers to offer guests what they want and drive more direct bookings.

"The lack of real personalization in hospitality, despite all the data hotels and casinos have at hand, is a challenge as old as revenue management and the primary reason consumers continue to shop around," said Marco Benvenuti, Co-Founder and the Chief Marketing and Strategy Officer of San Francisco-based Duetto. "PlayMaker solves problems I've dealt with ever since my days as a revenue and marketing director and provides incredible opportunities for hoteliers to increase conversion and win back direct bookings. And when combined with GameChanger, hoteliers now have the ability to personalize pricing and merchandising to really move the revenue needle."

With PlayMaker, properties connect browsing behavior, demographic information, past stay history and third-party data to make instant, intuitive decisions that serve up the most enticing room types, packages, offers and upsells. Duetto's Revenue Strategy Platform delivers those "plays" to the booking engine via an integration with the RESTful API, allowing the hotel to offer personalized experiences that increase conversion. With visibly faster response time and relevant offers, guests will be able to book without frustration - ending their buying journey with a confirmed reservation.

For example, when an unknown high-worth shopper arrives at a hotel's booking engine, PlayMaker could instantaneously offer an executive suite as the first choice in the room type sort order. Or if it's a known customer who has previously booked spa treatments, PlayMaker might serve up the suite plus a special spa offer to drive ancillary revenue.

When paired with GameChanger, Duetto's Open Pricing Application, PlayMaker provides the unprecedented ability for hoteliers to match the right content and the right price to the right consumer, providing a completely personalized offer that increases conversion and revenue.

"The launch of PlayMaker marks an important extension of who we are as the pioneers of Revenue Strategy," added Patrick Bosworth, Co-Founder and CEO of Duetto. "When we started this company and developed Open Pricing, it enabled us to optimize our clients' pricing and distribution strategies, but we never intended to stop there. We're closer than ever to realizing our vision of personalization and providing hoteliers the solutions they need to drive greater guest loyalty and more profitability."

Combined with the company's flagship Open Pricing application, GameChanger, its intelligent-reporting app, ScoreBoard, and its contracted business optimization app, BlockBuster, the new product further delivers on Duetto's founding mission to help hotels and casinos adopt a highly collaborative, data-driven and more profitable Revenue Strategy.

Like the other applications, PlayMaker enables hotels and casinos to better address hospitality's increasingly complex landscape for technology and digital distribution. The Revenue Strategy Platform brings together all core technologies and data to make them accessible through multi-tenant cloud architecture, powering a growing suite of applications that enable the most comprehensive Revenue Strategy.

ABOUT DUETTO

Duetto is hospitality's only Revenue Strategy Platform. A powerful suite of cloud applications addresses the industry's complexity in distribution and technology, providing solutions that increase booking conversion, guest loyalty and revenue.

The unique combination of hospitality experience and technology leadership drives Duetto to look for new and innovative solutions to the industry's greatest challenges. Duetto delivers software-as-a-service to hotels and casinos that leverage dynamic data sources and actionable insights into pricing and demand across the enterprise, enabling a holistic and more profitable Revenue Strategy.

In 2016, Duetto's fully deployed hotel clients using GameChanger recorded an average RevPAR Index lift of 6.5%. More than 2,000 hotel and casino properties in more than 60 countries have implemented Duetto's applications, which include GameChanger for Open Pricing; ScoreBoard for intelligent reporting; PlayMaker for personalization; and BlockBuster, for contracted-business optimization.

For more information, visit http://duettocloud.com.

