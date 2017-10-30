sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 30.10.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 566 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

21,61 Euro		-0,235
-1,08 %
WKN: 895929 ISIN: CH0012142631 Ticker-Symbol: CLRN 
Aktie:
Branche
Chemie
Aktienmarkt
SMI MID
1-Jahres-Chart
CLARIANT AG Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
CLARIANT AG 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
21,399
21,43
09:34
21,406
21,422
09:33
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
CLARIANT AG
CLARIANT AG Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
CLARIANT AG21,61-1,08 %